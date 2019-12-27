Lawyer Wants GOP Sen. Removed from Committee for Criticizing Whistleblower

‘Those who are complicit in this vindictive campaign against my client, whether through action or inaction, shall also be responsible…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Mark Zaid, one of the radical left-wing lawyers representing a yet-unnamed Ukraine whistleblower, claimed that freshman Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., shouldn’t be a member of the Senate’s whistleblower protection caucus because she’s been critical of his client.

Sen #Whistleblower Protection Caucus was launched by bipartisan group in 2015 to raise awareness of need for adequate protections against retaliation for govt employees who call attention to wrongdoing. Why is Sen @MarshaBlackburn still member given her hostility towards #WBers? https://t.co/tKQpegyCAu — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) December 26, 2019

Blackburn had posted a critical tweet of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman shortly after he testified before Congress during the House’s impeachment inquiry, claiming he was the “whistleblower’s handler.”

Vindictive Vindman is the “whistleblower’s” handler. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) November 22, 2019

Zaid immediately called on Blackburn to resign from the bipartisan caucus, claiming her comments about Vindman are “completely contrary to everything that caucus is supposed to stand for and protect.”

The caucus, launched in 2015, is supposed to “foster bipartisan discussion on legislative issues affecting the treatment of whistleblowers and serve as a clearinghouse for current information on whistleblower developments of interest.”

But Democrats have attempted to hijack and politicize it to further specific political interests and prevent Republicans from subpoenaing the Ukraine whistleblower.

The lawyers sent a cease-and-desist letter to the White House last month after President Donald Trump said he’d like to meet his accuser, the whistleblower, face-to-face.

“Should anyone be physically harmed, my co-counsel, Mark Zaid, and I will not hesitate to take any and all appropriate action against your client,” wrote Andrew Bakaj, the whistleblower’s other lawyer.

“Those who are complicit in this vindictive campaign against my client, whether through action or inaction, shall also be responsible, be that legally or morally.”