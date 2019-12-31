Yuma Ends State of Emergency After Border Crossings Drop

‘Thanks to a number of policies we implemented, we … are returning, removing and repatriating more aliens from the border than ever before…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Yuma, Arizona, one of the front-lines in the recent immigration crisis at the southern border, recently withdrew its state of emergency.

Citing a significant decrease in border crossings, Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls thanked Ken Cuccinelli, the head of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in a Dec. 19 statement, crediting the Trump administration for the results.

“I am grateful to be able to withdraw the Proclamation of Emergency due to the Trump Administration’s policy changes that diminish the flow of the migrant family units to the Yuma area and prevent releases into the Yuma community,” Nicholls said.

“Today is a momentous day for the Yuma region as I was able to withdraw the Proclamation of Emergency alongside Acting Deputy Secretary Cuccinelli,” he added.

Border crossings in the Yuma sector surpassed 144,000 in May, one month after the city first declared a state of emergency. But since then, the numbers have sharply declined. As of November, border crossings had decreased by 71 percent, according to Fox News.

When Nicholls first declared a state of emergency in April, he did so because “migrant family releases were overwhelming the local shelter system.”

The local community couldn’t keep up with the number of families who needed aid, he said, and at the time the Trump administration was unable to provide federal aid.

The Trump administration has also partnered with Mexico to prevent illegal aliens from crossing the border and house asylum seekers in Mexico while they await court hearings in the U.S.

Cuccinelli said the end of the catch-and-release program has given the Yuma sector an advantage it did not previously have.

“Thanks to a number of policies we implemented, we have ended catch-and-release and are returning, removing and repatriating more aliens from the border than ever before,” he said in a statement.

“Now, communities like Yuma are directly seeing the effect of our efforts,” he continued. “We are pleased to stand alongside Mayor Nicholls and to work together to secure the border and protect the American people.”