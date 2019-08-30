YouTube Demonetizes ‘Neutral’ Video about Omar FEC Complaint

‘For anyone who was expecting a politically charged, partisan interpretation I hope you are gleefully disappointed…’

(Dan E. Way, Liberty Headlines) YouTube is at it again.

David Freiheit, a Montreal-based independent content provider, said the liberal-leaning video-sharing platform demonetized his informational production about a Federal Elections Commission complaint filed against Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

It subsequently remonetized, then demonetized it again. The video remained viewable on Freiheit’s Youtube channel.

YouTube can also restrict access to who sees a video, flag and demonetize it for violating YouTube policies, such as being labeled violent, obscene, hate speech, or objectionable to advertisers. That action bars the content creators from placing advertisements with its video, thus denying them revenue.

Freiheit, who describes himself as a lawyer turned YouTuber, operates under the pseudonym Viva Frei on the eponymous Viva Frei website.

His Facebook page said his videos have been featured on Mother Jones, National Geographic, Daily Mail, Telegraph, New York Post, Nick Cannon’s Caught on Camera, and Outrageous Acts of Science.

Freiheit was emphatic that that his 13-minute Omar video was fact-based. The FEC complaint filed by the National Legal and Policy Center against the freshman congresswoman and Squad member alleged that the married Omar was in a love triangle and had improperly used campaign funds to pay for impermissible travel expenses for her married lover.

“I tell you that it is a politically neutral analysis. For anyone who was expecting a politically charged, partisan interpretation I hope you are gleefully disappointed,” Freiheit said on the video.

“There is nothing objectionable in this video, and nothing that comes close to violating YouTube’s terms of use. The only conclusion is that YouTube, which like Google is owned by Alphabet, continues to censor news that it does not like,” the National Legal and Policy Center said on its website.

YouTube previously endured criticism when it was revealed it used the Southern Poverty Law Center, a left-wing, activist nonprofit, to police its content.

YouTube also has been the target of previous complaints alleging it censors conservative viewpoints.

Among the most publicized of those came in a lawsuit by Prager University, which accused YouTube of violating its First Amendment free speech rights by demonetizing its educational YouTube videos due to political or ideological bias.

Prager has appealed dismissal of the suit to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, and said it will go all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court if necessary, the Heritage Foundation’s Daily Signal reported.

Ironically, Freiheit said on his YouTube channel that his own video analyzing the Prager University lawsuit was demonetized, then remonetized after he challenged the action.