Women’s March Ousts Three Radical, Anti-Semitic Leaders; Adds 16 Others

‘There’s an opportunity here for a group to rise out of the ashes of divisiveness…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) The Women’s March ousted three of its leaders—Tamika Mallory, Linda Sarsour and Mari Lynn “Bob” Bland—after repeated accusations of anti-Semitism.

The board asked the three controversial figures to step down in July, but it’s been hesitant to announce their exit, according to The Washington Post.

“I am grateful to the women who stepped up to shepherd the Women’s March,” Sarsour told the Post. “This is what women supporting women looks like.”

Sarsour, Mallory and Bland will be replaced by 16 new board members, including three Jewish women, one transgender member and one Native-American tribal leader.

“There’s an opportunity here for a group to rise out of the ashes of divisiveness and continue on with the mission that was the Women’s March, and, honestly, that would be wonderful,” said Dana R. Fisher, a sociology professor at the University of Maryland.

Sarsour and Mallory regularly praised Louis Farrakhan, who has compared Jews to “termites,” calling them his “enemy.”

But according to Mallory, Farrakhan is “the greatest of all time because of what he’s done in black communities.”

Sarsour is an open advocate for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, which attempts to undermine Israel’s government by stifling its economy. And in 2017, Sarsour called for a “jihad” against President Donald Trump.

But several of the new board members have a troubling history of anti-Semitism, as well.

So relieved that Linda Sarsour is stepping down from Women’s March and being replaced by folks likes Zahra Billoo: pic.twitter.com/sexyHiceNq — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) September 16, 2019

“Apartheid Israel kills children as a hobby,” Zahra Billoo wrote on Twitter in 2012. And in 2015, she wrote: “I’m more afraid of racist Zionists who support Apartheid Israel than of the mentally ill young people the #FBI recruits to join ISIS.”

Charlene Carruthers regularly praises Farrakhan, and Samia Assed has questioned Israel’s right to exist on several occasions.