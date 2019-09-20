Troubled Women’s March Boots New Board Member for Jew-Bashing Tweets

‘Part of the smear campaign is motivated by opponents of the Women’s March, because the organization has traditionally challenged the status quo…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Just days after the Women’s March announced it had ousted three of its leaders over accusations of anti-Semitism, the feminist organization booted one of its new board members over similar anti-Semitic sentiments.

The new board member, Zahra Billoo, was one of 16 new members to replace Bob Bland, Tamika Mallory and Linda Sarsour—former leaders who each had a history of blatant anti-Semitism. But after digging through Billoo’s past comments, it became clear that she, too, was an anti-Semite.

“Apartheid Israel kills children as a hobby,” Zahra Billoo wrote on Twitter in 2012. And in 2015, she wrote: “I’m more afraid of racist Zionists who support Apartheid Israel than of the mentally ill young people the #FBI recruits to join ISIS.”

She also declared that “Israel is a terrorist state” and labeled herself a “proud anti-Zionist.”

The Women’s March board voted her out after the discovery, a move Billoo called “an Islamophobic smear campaign.”

This followed an Islamophobic smear campaign led by the usual antagonists, who have long targeted me, my colleagues, and anyone else who dares speak out in support of Palestinian human rights and the right to self-determination. 3/ — Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) September 19, 2019

“Part of the smear campaign is motivated by opponents of the Women’s March, because the organization has traditionally challenged the status quo of power and white supremacy in our country,” Billoo continued.

The Women’s March confirmed Billoo’s exit on Thursday, saying her past comments were “incompatible with the values and mission of the organization.”