Women Furious That Men Can Join Their Club, Following Gender-Bending Laws

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) The feminist left lobbied for decades to outlaw single-gender clubs and organizations, but now The Wing, a Women’s Club and Community in New York City with locations in six other cities, resents that it cannot bar men from its spaces.

The Wing serves as a work, meeting, and events space for women, and it is “decidedly feminine in design, with walls and furniture in shades of millennial pink and a thermometer set at a women’s-clothing-friendly 72 degrees,” the New York Post reported.

At first, the company did not expect that men would want to come into the all-women’s area. The high fees—$185 to $250 per month—and female-dominated membership would keep them away.

“There’s usually at least one [man] whenever I visit,” said Kaitlin Phillips, 29, a New York member. “It’s bizarre to choose to occupy a space women specifically wanted for themselves. Classic patriarchal entitlement complex.”

Women at The Wing said that men take up too much space with their belongings and male bodies, apparently recognizing the biological sex differences between men and women.

They also complained that men use the guest bathrooms (and could use “the members-only changing rooms and showers”), spend too much time in the phone booths, and disrespect the rules pertaining to “guest visits and bringing in outside food,” the Post reported.

“At first it was jarring,” said an anonymous 30-year-old New York member. “It started about a year ago and it’s getting worse. A guy even checked me out a few weeks ago. The whole purpose of the space is to not have to deal with anything like that.”

The work of the New York City Commission on Human Rights and a 53-year-old man’s lawsuit forced The Wing to adopt a gender-inclusive membership policy that welcomes members and guests “regardless of their perceived gender or gender identity.”

“It’s just annoying,” said Caitlin White, a 31-year-old West Hollywood member, who said she sees a man at The Wing every day. “Why do men need to be there? Why can’t they respect the spirit of the place? Men have to have everything.”