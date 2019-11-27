Witness in US Court Case Says Ilhan Omar is A ‘Qatari Asset’

‘If it wasn’t for our cash, Ilhan Omar would be just another black Somali refugee in America collecting welfare and serving tables on weekends…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) A Kuwaiti-born Canadian businessman testified in a Florida court this week that Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., has been acting as a “Qatari asset” to relay classified information to Iran.

Alan Bender, testifying in the recent trial of Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad al Thani, a member of the Qatari royal family, said that three Qatari officials asked him to recruit U.S. politicians to feed them information.

Omar was the “jewel in the crown,” Bender said, according to a court deposition obtained by the Jerusalem Post.

But Omar had been feeding Qatari information “from even way before she thought about becoming a government official,” Bender said.

“They groomed her and arranged the foundation, the grounds, for her to get into politics way before she even showed interest,” he explained. “They convinced her.”

Bender alleged that Omar regularly received cash payments for the information she provided, and that she used her position in the House to gain access to sensitive information. This information was relayed through Qatar to Iran.

Omar also tried to recruit other U.S. politicians to work with Qatar, Bender claimed.

“If it wasn’t for our cash, Ilhan Omar would be just another black Somali refugee in America collecting welfare and serving tables on weekends,” Qatari officials told Bender, he said.

There is no public evidence to back up Bender’s claims, and some have expressed concern that Omar could be the victim of a disinformation campaign driven by Saudi Arabia.

Folks: Many of you have contacted me about the @IlhanMN/Qatar connection alleged in a Florida court proceeding. No source of mine has ever mentioned anything about this. I have seen nothing verifiable. I could not be more skeptical of the story’s veracity. — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) November 25, 2019

Omar has denied the allegations, calling it “outlandishly absurd.”