Wisc. Judge Finds Democrat Election Officials in Contempt for Refusing to Clean Voter Rolls

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) A Wisconsin judge ruled that the state’s election commission and three of its members would be held in contempt of court for refusing to comply with his order to clean up the state’s voter rolls.

More than 200,000 individuals who failed to respond to a deactivation notice sent by the elections commission are still on the state’s voter rolls.

Judge Paul Malloy ordered the elections commission to immediately remove these individuals from the system, but three Democratic members refused and fought the order.

Now, Malloy is fining the commission—which is made up of three Republicans and three Democrats—$50 a day. He is also fining its three Democratic members—Ann Jacobs, Julie Glancey and Mark Thomsen—$250 a day until they begin to clean up the system.

“I can’t be any clearer than this,” Malloy said, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. “They need to follow my order.”

Earlier this week, the state’s Supreme Court rejected an appeal to hear the case, leaving the final decision to the appeals courts.

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul urged the appeals court to overturn Malloy’s rulings.

“The outcome of this case will impact the voter registrations of well over 100,000 Wisconsinites,” Kaul said in a statement. “Appellate review of such a consequential decision is clearly appropriate, and the Wisconsin Elections Commission has diligently sought such review.”

In the meantime, the commission will meet again this week to decide whether it will comply with Malloy’s order.

Jacobs said that she plans to continue opposing the court’s decision.

“If we are going to treat voting as the central component of our democracy, we need to be far less cavalier about taking people off the rolls,” she said.

However, Republicans counter that it is not the role of the commissioners to act based on whether they agree or disagree with the existing voter laws, including the National Voter Registration Act, which mandate that jurisdictions keep their rolls up to date.

They have criticized the Democrats for attempting to forestall the process by dragging out appeals as crucial election-year deadlines approach.

President Donald Trump won the state by a narrow margin in 2016. However, Democrats have pushed hard to prevent a repeat of that outcome, relying on the courts to intervene where voters failed them in areas such as legislative redistricting.

Wisconsin was among the first of many national cases where Democrats sought to use “sue till blue” efforts to force the electoral maps to be redrawn in more favorable ways.

After their coercive efforts in the state forced out Gov. Scott Walker last year, Walker became the face of Republican efforts to counteract the Democratic gerrymandering strategy.

The leftist resistance to maintaining the voter rolls themselves stems from the fact that many of the inactive voters come from places like college towns, where mostly left-leaning students reside temporarily while finishing their degrees before relocating elsewhere.

Democrats also theorize, without evidence, that the deactivation notices disproportionately affect minorities.

Liberty Headlines’ Ben Sellers contributed to this report.