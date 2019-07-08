STUDY: ‘Ideologically Driven’ Wind Farms Threaten Birds w/ Extinction

‘I have now come to the conclusion that it is a religion, and it’s nothing to do with science…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Environmental researchers and bird experts contribute to “The Impact of Wind Energy on Wildlife and the Environment.”

Peter Henderson, a University of Oxford senior research associate, described the harmful impact that wind turbines have on bats, GWPF reported.

“About 200,000 bats are annually killed at onshore wind turbines in Germany alone,” Henderson said. “These numbers are sufficient to produce concern for future populations, as bats are long-lived and reproduce slowly, so cannot quickly replace such losses.”

Klaus Richarz, who operated State Bird Sanctuaries in Germany, said wind turbines companies are not obeying environmental guidelines, harming birdlife.

Richarz said wind turbines affect birds in two main ways. Wind turbines disturb birds’ natural habitats with noise, causing disruption in their breeding and migration habits, and they pose an “increased risk of collision.”

Oliver Krüger, a professor of animal behavior at Germany’s University of Bielefeld, said in the report that wind turbines threaten birds of prey and ducks.

In one location at Bielefeld, he said wind turbines kill between 75 and 110 golden eagles each year.

Another study found that two birds of prey, buzzards and red kites, had a startling death rate from colliding with wind turbines. He found each wind turbine kills 0.47 buzzards and 0.14 red kites per year.

“Now you may be thinking that is nothing, but of course we have to recall that there are [29,000] wind turbines,” Kruger said. “You also have to take into account the probability of survival and the life cycle of birds of prey.”

Since birds of prey take longer to reproduce than other birds, small changes in their chance of survival can have potentially species-ending affects.

Paula Byrne of WindAware Ireland wrote that wind farms in Ireland caused bird populations to decrease through deforestation, changes in environmental sound, and collisions.

“From our perspective, it would seem that communities and habitats are just collateral damage: nobody cares,” Byrne wrote. “The NGOs are completely ideologically driven, and I have now come to the conclusion that it is a religion, and it’s nothing to do with science.”