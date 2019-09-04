Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out Sitcom Actors for Encouraging Trump ‘Blacklist’

‘Do not encourage people to print out lists, because the next list that comes out, your name will be on…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Whoopi Goldberg, a liberal host on “The View,” blasted two former sitcom stars for calling on Hollywood to blacklist Trump supporters.

Shortly after President Donald Trump announced he’d be attending an event in Beverly Hills, Eric McCormack and Debra Messing, the lead actors on NBC’s “Will and Grace,” called on The Hollywood Reporter to expose every person planning to attend the campaign fundraiser.

Goldberg said McCormack and Messing should be ashamed of themselves for attempting to sabotage the livelihoods of other actors.

“Listen, the last time people did this, people ended up killing themselves,” she said, in reference to the McCarthyism of the 1950s when entertainers were accused of being communists.

“This is not a good idea, OK? Your idea of who you don’t want to work with is your personal business,” Goldberg said. “Do not encourage people to print out lists, because the next list that comes out, your name will be on and then people will be coming after you.”

Messing had asked for a “list” of all attendees, which Goldberg dubbed a “whitelist.”

“We had something called a blacklist and a lot of really good people were accused of stuff,” Goldberg said. “Nobody cared whether it was true or not. They were accused. And they lost their right to work. You don’t have the right! In this country, people can vote for who they want to. That is one of the great rights of this country.”

Goldberg concluded by encouraging McCormack and Messing to read up on history to find out how well past blacklists worked.

“I’m sure you guys misspoke when you said that because it sounded like a good idea,” she said. “Think about it. Read about it. Remember what the blacklist actually meant to people and don’t encourage anyone—anyone to do it.”