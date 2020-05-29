WHO Now Advises Against Healthy People Wearing Facemasks

Masks give ‘false feeling of protection [and] can even be a source of infection when not used correctly…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) The World Health Organization again revised its guidance about wearing masks, stating that healthy individuals do not need to wear masks in almost all cases.

“If you are healthy, you only need to wear a mask if you are taking care of a person with COVID-19,” WHO reported.

In addition, the WHO added significant new requirements, including strict hand-washing and disposal methods, for people who need to wear masks.

“Before putting on a mask, clean hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water,” the WHO said. “To remove the mask: remove it from behind (do not touch the front of mask); discard immediately in a closed bin; clean hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.”

In a video posted alongside the new guidance, Dr. April Baller said wearing masks in public does not need to be the new normal.

“If you do not have any [respiratory] symptoms such as fever, cough or runny nose, you do not need to wear a mask,” Baller said. “Masks should only be used by health care workers, caretakers or by people who are sick with symptoms of fever and cough.”

Baller said masks provide a “false feeling of protection” and “can even be a source of infection when not used correctly.”

The WHO and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now diverge in their recommendations.

The CDC still “recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain,” according to its website.