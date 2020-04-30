Mich. Gov. Whitmer Loses Shut-Down Extension Fight as Armed Citizens Storm State Capitol

‘This is the people’s house. You cannot lock us out…’

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) Spiteful and dismissive of the demands of conservative constituents, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer received the most forceful message yet over her draconian quarantine restrictions on Thursday.

Protest moves inside Michigan Capitol. Crowd attempts to get onto Hoise floor. Lots of Michigan State Police and House sergeants at arms blocking door. pic.twitter.com/4FNQpimP4W — Rod Meloni (@RodMeloni) April 30, 2020

NBC News reported that hundreds of protestors turned up at the most recent demonstration in the state capital of Lansing. This time, some were armed.

Open-carry is permissible in Michigan as long as it is done with “lawful intent,” NBC said.

The event, organized by Michigan United for Liberty, was referred to as the American Patriot Rally and was part of a series of demonstrations, collectively called Liberate Michigan Week.

They crowed the capitol building as the legislature debated whether to extend the stay-at-home orders, demanding to be let in shouting, “This is the people’s house. You cannot lock us out.”

Some carried strongly-worded placards such as ” “Tyrants get the rope,” according to CBS Detroit.

Some protesters were allowed in the capitol building as rain came down, with police first taking temperatures using forehead thermometers.

Officers took protestors temperatures as they entered the Capitol building in Lansing. pic.twitter.com/8sBngaYse0 — Leon Hendrix (@LeonHendrix) April 30, 2020

However, state police assisted the legislature’s sergeants-at-arms in preventing them form storming the House floor.

Directly above me, men with rifles yelling at us. Some of my colleagues who own bullet proof vests are wearing them. I have never appreciated our Sergeants-at-Arms more than today. #mileg pic.twitter.com/voOZpPYWOs — Senator Dayna Polehanki (@SenPolehanki) April 30, 2020

Whitmer continued to dismiss the protests, saying that Republicans “are acting as though we’re in the midst of a political problem. This is a public health crisis.”

But Republicans in the legislature refused to comply with her demands, denying Whitmer her requested extension.

That means that on May 16, restaurants may resume dine-in service as casinos, bars, gyms and other public spots proceed to re-open, said CBS.