Gov. Whitmer Claims Michigan Protesters Spread Virus to Rural Areas

‘[Whitmer] takes control of matters at the core of the Legislature’s constitutional mandate…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has claimed multiple times, without providing any evidence, that protesters at the state capitol have spread the Wuhan coronavirus to rural areas.

Whitmer complained to Vice President Mike Pence about the spread in a recorded phone call that ABC News leaked.

“We have seen from initial protests here is that we’ve got COVID-19 spreading in rural parts of our state, from which people traveled,” Whitmer said, Salon reported.

These comments follow Whitmer’s threat that Michigan’s citizens would have to remain under house arrest for longer because they protested her decrees, WXYZ reported.

“And so, our ability to move on to the next phase and keep re-engaging our economy — I’m just concerned about it,” Whitmer said. “We’re going to keep watching those numbers and doing the tests.”

Rural areas of Michigan have remained largely untouched by the coronavirus, with the majority of infections and death occuring in the Detroit metro area.

Instead of providing scientific evidence to reinforce her contention that protests have spread the virus, she has resorted to slandering the protesters.

“These have been really political rallies where people come with Confederate flags and Nazi symbolism and are calling for violence.” she said, without evidence. “This is racist and misogynistic.”

Nazi symbols at the protest were meant to criticize Whitmer for what the protesters described as her fascist, unilateral decrees.

The Republican-led state legislature sued the governor for abusing her authority by continuing to issue executive decrees despite the legislative body’s decision to end the state of emergency on April 30.

The state of emergency gives Whitmer unilateral power to make laws and enforce them, effectively turning Michigan’s republican government with separation of powers into a one-woman dictatorship.

She has not indicated any limits on the length or scope of her executive authority.

Whitmer described Michigan Republicans’ efforts to restore rule of law as a “power grab,” Fox News reported.

The GOP lawsuit claims Whitmer has usurped lawmaking power from the state legislature “in service of a new executive-domineered legal regime.”

“In doing so, [Whitmer] takes control of matters at the core of the Legislature’s constitutional mandate,” the lawsuit states. “And she does so under no discernible standards or time limits, save vague insistences that an ‘emergency’ requires them.”