Mich. Gov. Whitmer Forces Nursing Homes to Accept COVID Patients

‘Whitmer has been so focused on becoming Joe Biden’s running mate that she has neglected to properly respond…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) As hospitals throughout Michigan close and lay off medical staff, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer‘s executive decrees have forced nursing homes to accept coronavirus-positive patients, putting the elderly at increased risk and further emptying hospitals.

On April 15, Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-50, which told nursing homes or long-term care centers that they “must accept the return of the resident,” even if they test positive for coronavirus, Michigan Rising Action reported.

The order specifies, however, that coronavirus-positive patients must live in a separate COVID unit if their nursing home has less than 80 percent capacity.

If their nursing home has 80 percent capacity or more, then the coronavirus-positive patients must be transferred to a “regional hub” or a long-term-care facility that houses only coronavirus patients, MLive reported.

Designated coronavirus units, as well as regional hubs, must meet additional health standards.

New York, New Jersey, and California have adopted the same model that Whitmer has in Michigan.

The New York Times wrote a scathing piece on this practice, alleging in the headline that states are “playing Russian roulette” with the lives of the elderly by forcing nursing homes to accept coronavirus patients.

Connecticut and Massachusetts have mandated that all coronavirus patients must go to specific facilities, preventing all overlap between healthy and sick elderly people.

Meanwhile, Michigan’s hospitals, especially in rural areas, are suffering and on the brink of collapse, MLive reported.

Even in the hardest hit area of the state, Detroit, field hospitals are nearly empty.

A suburban Detroit field hospital has five patients while the Detroit field hospital has one patient.

“Whitmer has been so focused on becoming Joe Biden’s running mate that she has neglected to properly respond to the health and economic tragedy ravaging our state,” said Tori Sachs, executive director of Michigan Rising Action.