WHITMER: ‘Vast Majority’ of Sexual Assault Allegations Are True … But Not Tara Reade’s

‘I’m very comfortable that Joe Biden is who he says he is…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said on Wednesday that she believes presidential candidate Joe Biden is innocent, even though the “vast majority” of sexual assault allegations brought forward by women are true.

Whitmer claimed that the allegation made against Biden by one of his former congressional staffers, Tara Reade, does not align with “the Joe Biden that I know.”

She also claimed Reade’s story is full of “inconsistencies,” despite the fact that it has been corroborated by at least four independent sources, and by a court document uncovered last week.

“I think that the inconsistencies that I’ve seen give me the judgment that I believe Joe, and I think that it’s important to note that the vast majority of women who come forward, statistics show that they are telling the story that is true,” she told ABC news. “In this instance, I do believe Joe Biden, and everyone needs to make that judgment, weigh the facts, and make the determination for themselves.”

Whitmer, however, did not once question Christine Blasey Ford’s allegation against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, despite the fact that it, too, was full of inconsistencies.

Whitmer has defended her past position on Blasey Ford with her present position by arguing that not “every claim is equal.”

“I have read a lot about this current allegation. I know Joe Biden, and I have watched his defense. And there’s not a pattern that goes into this. And I think that, for these reasons, I’m very comfortable that Joe Biden is who he says he is,” she told CNN last week.