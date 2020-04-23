POLL: White-Guilt Limousine Libs More Bothered by Biden’s Whiteness than Minorities

‘There will be a woman of color on the Supreme Court—that doesn’t mean there won’t be a vice president, as well…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) White Democrats are more likely than minority voters to be bothered by the fact that presidential candidate Joe Biden is an older white male, according to a recent Pew survey.

Nearly 50 percent of white registered Democrats said they disliked that Biden, who is now the presumptive Democratic nominee, is “a white man in his 70s,” while just 30 percent of Hispanic Democrats and 28 percent of black Democrats felt the same.

Younger Democrats were also more likely (54 percent) to find Biden’s age and race troubling, whereas six in 10 Democratic voters 40 years and older say it does not bother them that Biden is a white man in his 70s.

“Democratic voters who are bothered that the likely nominee is an older white man are more liberal, more educated, younger and more likely to be white than those who are not bothered,” Pew Research reported.

This survey makes sense considering Biden’s support within the African–American community has remained strong throughout his presidential campaign. The other Democratic candidates had a difficult time competing with Biden’s minority advantage, which is part of the reason why Biden’s campaign made a sudden comeback after South Carolina’s primary election.

To boost his support among minority groups, Biden has promised to appoint a black female to the Supreme Court, and he is also considering choosing a black female as his running mate. Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, California Sen. Kamala Harris and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms are all potential picks, according to sources close to Biden’s campaign.

Biden has pledged to pick a woman as his running mate; however, he would not commit to choosing a female vice president of color with several Caucasian prospects in the mix including controversial Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“I’ll commit that it will be a woman because it is very important that my administration look like the public, look like the nation,” Biden said earlier this week. “And there will be a woman of color on the Supreme Court—that doesn’t mean there won’t be a vice president, as well.”