White House Moves to Oust ‘Vindictive’ Vindman from Nat’ll Security Council

‘I’m not happy with him. You think I’m supposed to be happy with him?’…

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) The Trump administration is preparing to oust Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who testified against the president during the House’s impeachment inquiry, from the National Security Council, according to the Washington Post.

Vindman had reportedly told officials at the NSC that he would resign by the end of the month, but Trump plans to fire him sooner to make a point.

“Well, I’m not happy with him. You think I’m supposed to be happy with him? I’m not. They’ll make that decision. You’ll be hearing. They’ll make a decision,” Trump said.

Vindman could leave the White House staff and return to a job at the Pentagon as early as Friday.

He could leave as part of a group of staffers exiting the NSC, according to one person familiar with the expected decision.

Another person familiar with Vindman’s situation said he was getting ready for retaliation from the White House for his testimony at the House impeachment hearings.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper was asked what the Pentagon would do to ensure that Vindman faces no retribution when he is reassigned from the White House.

He referred the question to the Army, in terms of Vindman’s next assignment, but on the retribution aspect, he said, “We protect all of our service members from retribution or anything like that. We’ve already addressed that in policy and other means.”

During the House’s impeachment inquiry, Vindman testified that he believed Trump demanded Ukraine investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

Vindman had no direct evidence of this demand and claimed to have heard it from someone else.

Vindman also defended career intelligence officials who testified against the president.

“I never thought I would be sitting here testifying in front of this committee and the American public about my actions,” Vindman claimed.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report).