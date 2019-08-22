Jury Awards $3M to Whistleblower Who Exposed Planned Parenthood

Verdict ‘is a lesson to other workers that shows them that the truth will prevail…’

(Dan E. Way, Liberty Headlines) Planned Parenthood—already reeling from investigations into its sale of fetal tissue, failed abortions and loss of federal funds—was socked with a $3 million judgment for firing a whistleblowing employee who reported illegal and unsafe medical practices at an Arizona clinic.

The Christian Post reported that a jury in Maricopa County, Arizona, agreed with Mayra Rodriquez, a 17-year Planned Parenthood employee who supervised three clinics, that she was wrongfully fired in 2017.

Among illegal activities Rodriguez reported were the rape of a minor that was not reported by clinic staff to law-enforcement authorities, falsified patient records and putting women at risk of death by not completing abortions.

Rodriguez said in her lawsuit, Rodriguez v. Planned Parenthood Arizona, she was worried about the health and safety of future patients after witnessing multiple patients suffer complications subsequent to treatment by the same doctor.

The Christian Post quoted Rodriguez after the jury decision as saying it “is a lesson to other workers that shows them that the truth will prevail.” She called out employers who abuse their power, saying sometimes underdogs win and justice is done.

After leaving Planned Parenthood Rodriguez became affiliated with the pro-life ministry And Then There Were None. It encourages abortion clinic workers to leave the industry. The organization released a statement Monday hailing the court decision.

Planned Parenthood said it was disappointed by the verdict, claiming government inspections contradicted Rodriguez’s account.

“These inspections and visits by government agencies cover and investigate the areas that the former employee’s claims were directed at, and were not substantiated by any of their evaluations of our staff or facilities,” Tayler Tucker, a Planned Parenthood Arizona spokeswoman, told AZ Central.

Bryan Howard, president of Planned Parenthood Arizona, told AZ Central the health and safety of patients are a priority for Planned Parenthood Arizona.

“While we disagree with the verdict and the damages awarded, we will not allow this event to distract from Planned Parenthood’s 100 percent focus on protecting access to health care for those Arizonans who need it most,” Howard said. “We will consider next steps with that priority in mind.”

The misdeeds of the abortion industry and the gruesome nature of the practice have made recent high-profile headlines after years of silence.

Several states have passed tougher restrictions on abortions, and a Hill–HarrisX survey found 55 percent of Americans favor laws bannning abortion once a heartbeat is detected.

Abby Johnson, a former Planned Parenthood director, is founder and director of And Then There Were None. She was involved in some 22,000 abortions, but had a change of heart after watching an abortion via ultrasound.

She chronicled her conversion in the book “Unplanned,” and a movie by the same name was made.

A book based on a true story about Philadelphia abortionist Kermit Gosnell made the New York Times best-selling list, and the authors turned it into a movie, “Gosnell: The Trial of America’s Biggest Serial Killer.” Gosnell is serving a life sentence for murder.

Planned Parenthood announced earlier this month it would stop accepting federal money after a new rule was enacted prohibiting federally funded family planning clinics from discussing abortion options.

Missouri officials are investigating multiple cases of the St. Louis Planned Parenthood office for not completing abortions on women who remained pregnant after the failed procedures.

A congressional probe is ongoing into Planned Parenthood’s involvement in the sale of human fetal tissue. An undercover pro-life activist recorded video of biomedical researchers trying to buy fetal tissue from Planned Parenthood.

The case was referred to the U.S. Department of Justice, which opened its own investigation. Federal law bans buying or selling fetal tissue.