Whistleblower Who Exposed Ilhan Omar’s Incestuous Marriage Fears for Life

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) Once dismissed as salacious rumor, many of the details about a corrupt scheme in which future US Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., married her biological brother have been confirmed by media reports, Federal Elections Commissions complaints and IRS records.

Now, the Somali whistleblower who first shed light on the issue said he fears for his life.

Every indication is that she married Ahmed Nur Said Elmi for the express purpose of committing immigration fraud, student-loan fraud and other felony offenses.

At the time, Omar continued to live and file taxes with her common-law husband, Ahmed Hirsi, whom she would also formally marry and have children with prior to their divorce last year.

Abdihakin Osman Nur, a member of the same Minneapolis community of Somali immigrants, was among the first to make the issue public prior to Omar’s 2018 run for Congress.

“I confirmed that the marriage was fraudulent and that I was personally aware since I was a close friend and neighbor to both Ahmed Hirsi and Ilhan Omar,” Nur said. “It is also an open secret in the Minnesota Somali community but everyone is afraid of problems from supporters of Ilhan Omar, at least one of whom has a felony criminal record.”

Nur, who is disabled, said he had been mocked and ridiculed within the Somali community, as well as threatened.

“I would like to inform the public and the government of the USA [i]f anything were to happen to me and my safety that Ilhan Omar and her team will be responsible,” he wrote in a Facebook post, as reported by the conservative Powerline blog.

“I also ask for the support of the American people in case I’m set up or something happens to me because I have talked,” Nur continued.

Some of the posts on Nur’s Facebook feed attacked him while casting aspersions on his own motives. However, Powerline’s Scott Johnson vouched for his credibility.

“I have met with him frequently over the past three and a half years and confirmed everything he has told me with other sources (including law enforcement) and other researchers,” Johnson said.

Nur’s post relaying his fears follow shortly after the death of former Homeland Security agent Phil Haney, a whistleblower during the Obama era who had exposed the administration’s surreptitious support of radical Islam in America.

Although Haney, who was found shot by the side of the road with a single bullet wound, was initially ruled a suicide, those close to him say the circumstances seem highly suspicious.

“No one in the family believes this is a suicide,” Haney’s stepmother, Judith, told True Pundit.

“I mean he was enjoying doing talk radio and was working on another book and was excited about that,” she added. “With his history with the government and everything, it is very, very suspicious.”