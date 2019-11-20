Whistleblower’s Lawyers Lash Out at Jim Jordan for Exposing Roles in Hoax

‘#coup has started. First of many steps. #rebellion. #impeachment will follow ultimately…’

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) The attorneys representing an “anonymous” whistle-blower (presumed to be partisan activist/CIA analyst Eric Ciaramella) lashed out at Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, for continuing to question their own ties to Left.

Congressman @Jim_Jordan – I AM TIRED OF YOU LYING IN A HOUSE COMMITTEE ROOM IN FRONT OF THE AMERICAN PEOPLE. My client hired ME – no one else in leading up to filing the disclosure with the ICIG. I have made that clear TIME AND TIME AGAIN – and you ignore the FACTS! — Andrew P. Bakaj (@AndrewBakaj) November 19, 2019

Andrew Bakaj has been linked to former Intelligence Community Inspector General Charles McCullough, who maintains close ties with Obama-era Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

Clapper’s own partisan allegiances are well-documented.

He is known to have played a large role in leaking the false and salacious slanders against President Donald Trump that helped spur the Russia collusion probe that immediately preceded the current Ukraine conspiracy.

Clapper, who is now a CNN commentator, has said he was following direct orders from President Barack Obama in helping engineer the hoax.

Clapper also may have had a hand in installing Ciaramella as a plant in the Trump White House after the Obama holdover had previously answered to national security adviser Susan Rice and is believed to have worked closely with former Vice President Joe Biden.

The current ICIG who replaced McCullough, Michael Atkinson, changed the agency’s policy to accept complaints based on secondhand information after coordinating with the so-called whistle-blower and reaching out directly to House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff, D-Calif., instead of going through Justice Department channels.

Bakaj insisted, despite the evidence to the contrary, that he was contracted by the whistleblower and not working with a cabal of deep-state, partisan operatives.

His legal partner, Mark Zaid, also chimed in, The Hill reported.

Certain Members of Congress continue to lie abt my role in this case & deliberately distort facts to deflect from addressing #WBer complaint. They didn’t treat me this way when I worked w/them re #Benghazi #WBers. #Shameful#FactsMatter https://t.co/vMP4NpiKXH — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) November 19, 2019

But despite his suggestion that he has no partisan allegiances, Zaid previously issued tweets in which he vowed to “get rid of” President Donald Trump and claimed that a “coup” had begun.

The attorneys have aggressively pushed back against the disclosure of the whistle-blower’s identity, even sending a cease-and-desist letter to the White House with threats of legal repercussions. However, they have been unsuccessful in preventing private citizens from openly speculating based on the available evidence.

Jordan and other GOP members of the House Intelligence panel overseeing the impeachment hearings have kept pressure on Schiff for his farcical efforts to hide the identity, reneging on an earlier promise to have the whistle-blower testify.

Schiff has claimed that he, himself, does not know the whistle-blower’s identity, despite earlier tweets confirming that he and his staff had met with the individual.

Days since @RepAdamSchiff learned the identity of the whistleblower: 99 pic.twitter.com/SakptkvKdG — Oversight Committee Republicans (@GOPoversight) November 19, 2019

However, the Washington Post fact-checking department has given him multiple “Pinocchio” ratings on those claims, as well as recently debunking the assertion that the whistle-blower had a statutory right to anonymity.