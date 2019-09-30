CIA Insider: Trump Whistleblower Likely Aided by Dems, Lawyers

‘If true, intelligence officers have grossly violated the rules as well as the trust placed on them to protect this sensitive information…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) A longtime member of the national security and intelligence world argued in an op-ed for the New York Post that the Ukraine whistleblower was likely aided by Democratic operatives and lawyers.

Fred Fleitz, who served as the deputy assistant to the president and to the chief of staff of the National Security Council last year, said that the declassified whistleblowing complaint “appears to be written by a law professor and includes legal references and detailed footnotes.”

Fleitz, who is familiar with intelligence whistleblowers from his time with the CIA, said the document “looks as if this leak had outside help, possibly from congressional members or staff.”

It could have even been directly aided by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, who initially suggested bringing the whistleblower before Congress to testify, Fleitz wrote.

More recently, in a committee hearing Friday with acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire, Schiff appeared to dial back that suggestion, speaking emphatically during opening remarks about the importance of anonymity in safeguarding the integrity of whistleblower laws.

Trump has publicly said he wants to face his accuser, while also suggesting that the whistleblower was a “spy” and should be charged with treason.

“It looks like more than a coincidence that this complaint surfaced and was directed to the House Intelligence Committee just after [Schiff], an outspoken opponent of President Trump, expressed numerous complaints in August 2019 accusing President Trump of abusing aid to Ukraine to hurt Joe Biden,” Fleitz continued.

If the whistleblower does testify, Republicans need to ask him or her “under oath whether he spoke to the press or Congress about his complaint.”

How the whistleblower even heard about Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian leaders is also alarming, according to Fleitz.

“The content and transcripts of these calls are highly restricted,” he explained.

“The whistleblower makes clear in his complaint that he did not listen to a call in question, nor did he read the transcript—he was told about the call by others,” Fleitz continued. “If true, intelligence officers have grossly violated the rules as well as the trust placed on them to protect this sensitive information.”

Such a breach of trust could do “longterm damage” to the crucial relationship between the White House and the intelligence community, said Fleitz.