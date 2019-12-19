What Trump-Supporting Republicans Said About Dems’ Impeachment

Following the House of Representatives vote on Wednesday night to impeach President Donald Trump, dozens of Republican members issued statements condemning the Democrat-driven decision. Following are a sampling of their comments:

Rep. Rick Allen of Georgia: During one of the partisan hearings, a member of this body asked if President Trump had evidence of his innocence, why didn’t he bring it forward?

The Democrats want Americans to believe that our President is guilty until he proves himself innocent.

This whole process is unconstitutional.

Today we have heard both sides but we need to get the truth.

And the truth is that the decision of who should be our President should be made by the American people – not Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff and House Democrats.

Rep. Susan Brooks of Indiana: Disappointingly, the House Democrats have been solely driven by partisan animosity. Their desire to find a path to impeach the President began the day he was sworn in. Contrary to past impeachment inquiries, there was no neutral independent investigation that took place before this impeachment inquiry began. Chairman Schiff of the House Intelligence Committee led the most partisan process imaginable acting as the investigator, prosecutor, grand jury, and judge. Contrary to past precedent, Chairman Schiff selected what evidence was heard and prevented the Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee and the President from presenting evidence of their own. Even with a completely one-sided and unfair fact gathering process, Chairman Schiff and the Democrats did not make their case.

Rep. Larry Bucshon, MD, of Indiana: The only thing that is bipartisan about this impeachment is the opposition to it. The Framers of the Constitution never intended impeachment to be used as a tool to settle political and policy differences due to the devastating impact it has on the nation. That is what elections are for, and the American have the opportunity to make their voices heard in 11 months.

Rep. Warren Davidson of Ohio: We’ve wasted an entire quarter of this Congress with impeachment proceedings. With the time and money spent scrutinizing a phone call and listening to hearsay, Congress should have been far more productive. I opposed impeachment, but of course, today’s vote had a predetermined outcome.

Rep. Jeff Duncan of South Carolina: Democrats’ hateful vendetta to take down President Trump began the day their candidate, Hillary Clinton, projected to win by a landslide, was defeated by the silent majority – the forgotten men and women of America – who chose Donald J. Trump to lead the nation. Since that day, Democrats have made calculated moves and outlandish accusations to take him down.

Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota: Today, one political party abused the Constitution to advance their own political agenda without a single vote from the other side of the aisle, and with members of their own conference joining in opposition. House Democrats claim they did not come to Congress to impeach a President, but many of them encouraged impeachment in the days immediately following the President’s inauguration.

Rep. Ron Estes of Kansas: Tonight’s impeachment is not about evidence, the rule of law or the Constitution. Instead, the articles of impeachment passed tonight by the U.S. House of Representatives are the culmination of a desire by many House Democrats to impeach President Trump which began the day he was sworn-in. Speaker Pelosi rightly predicted this would be a divisive maneuver, yet the radical left has pushed it forward.

Rep. Bill Flores of Texas: Democrats justified this process today by calling it a ‘solemn occasion’. In reality, it is business as usual for Democrats who are consumed by their blinding hatred for President Trump. Americans want Congress to focus on bipartisan solutions to fix real-world problems. The impeachment charade and the hyper-partisanship of the Left has kept Congress from doing the work necessary to fix the problems that hardworking American families care about most.

Rep. Morgan Griffith of Virginia: House Democrats voted today to impeach the President. They impeached President Trump over disputes between the executive branch and the legislative branch that occur in many administrations. In my opinion, they did not actually have the evidence to find ‘high Crimes and Misdemeanors,’ as the Constitution demands. House Democrats today abused the power of impeachment. I am sorry they did so, for the millions of Americans who voted for President Trump and for the Constitution that has been damaged.

Rep. Michael Guest of Mississippi: As a former prosecutor, I can say confidently that no court would accept these Articles of Impeachment as meeting the standards set out by our founding fathers. The impeachment articles rely almost exclusively on hearsay and opinion testimony and present no direct evidence of wrongdoing. As a former District Attorney, I am dismayed that the Democrats have submitted Articles of Impeachment against a sitting President of the United States using circumstantial evidence that fails to offer proof of an impeachable offense. Additionally, the charges levied in the Articles of Impeachment lack historical precedent and are motivated by purely political reasons.

Rep. David Kustoff of Tennessee: Throughout this impeachment process, House Democrats turned the solemn act of impeachment into a series of partisan hearings, searching for a crime that changed every day. Yet, the bottom line is that there was no bribery, no extortion, no quid pro quo, and no high crimes and misdemeanors.

Rep. Doug LaMalfa of California: Today was not a good day for the unity of our Republic. Today the Democrats chose party, chose to sow further division, chose to pit neighbors and family members against each other because they cannot stand the President. They have never recovered from their loss in 2016 and today’s vote was about revenge.

Democrats have proven no crime, nor are they even attempting to. In their words, ‘impeachment is political.’ The talking points have gone from collusion, to quid-pro-quo, to bribery, and now they’ve given up and it’s just ‘political.’ The Articles of Impeachment they passed today were for obstruction and abuse of power. Yet there is no evidence to prove either – no witnesses, no documents – only hearsay and conjecture.

Impeachment as a political tool is terrible and breaks with 243 years of tradition. The unnecessary division sowed today will not quickly heal. Once open, Pandora’s box does not easily close.

Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas: As a former federal prosecutor with the Public Integrity Section of the Justice Department, I approached this inquiry with the same standards I would have applied to any case. During six weeks of depositions, I listened diligently and sought out relevant facts.

However, the Democratic majority, driven by a political timeline, insisted on a rush to judgment with an incomplete factual record. Without interviewing multiple people with firsthand knowledge, the Democrats settled for speculation and innuendo.

Ultimately, Democrats failed to prove President Trump tied U.S. aid to Ukraine to political investigations.

Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina: We’ve seen our Democratic colleagues put partisanship over the American people as they’ve focused on undoing the results of the 2016 election and removing President Trump from office. We had our first impeachment vote just five months after he was sworn in as our President. Since then we’ve had seven more votes on impeachment and seen this Congress produce more subpoenas than bills signed in to law. The articles of impeachment Democrats forced through the House this evening are based on the thinnest record in modern history. They are the result of a rushed process, jammed through a mere eleven months before the next election.

We could be ending the year celebrating passage of bipartisan accomplishments like USMCA or NDAA. Instead, we are taking the most divisive vote this body has seen in years.

Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina: Democrats are right when they say today is a sad day—but it is not so for the reason they think. Today is a sad day because 230 Democrats have sent the message that they know better than the 63 million Americans who sent President Trump to office–passing a totally partisan impeachment, where the only bipartisan element is opposition.

Make no mistake: this entire episode has been a baseless, fact-free sham that ignores rules, obliterates precedent, and ultimately runs directly contrary to the will of the people.

But it will not end here. When all is said and done, long after this impeachment charade is over, it will be said of Washington Democrats:

When they couldn’t bring themselves to support President Trump for the success of the country, they consoled themselves by trying to silence the will of those who did—the American voters.

Rep. Steven Palazzo of Mississippi: Today’s vote proves Democrats don’t trust Americans and reject our democratic process. I am adamantly opposed to these articles of impeachment because they are nothing more than another attack against our president. The core argument of the Democrats collapsed, and they still decided to ram this partisan impeachment down the throats of the American people.

“In 2016, voters spoke loud and clear that Donald Trump was the obvious choice to lead our nation. Today’s hyper-partisan decision to impeach President Trump in the House is merely a check off the liberal agenda heading into the 2020 election.

Rep. David Schweikert of Arizona: Our founding fathers never intended for impeachment to be used as a political tool. Today’s bipartisan vote against impeachment reconfirmed my colleagues across the aisle are unwilling to listen to the majority of Americans, and instead pursued impeachment based on their distaste for the President. Since President Trump was elected into office, the Democrats have worked tirelessly investigating him, neglecting precious time to work for the American people.

Although we saw this day coming for quite some time, I am saddened our country has been put through this partisan and political impeachment process that has resulted in no evidence of President Trump committing ‘treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.’

The articles of impeachment presented before the House today are an abuse of power and this entire process has set a dangerous precedent for future presidencies. I am committed to preserving our nation’s system of checks and balances, however, these impeachment articles are partisan attempts to remove a rightfully elected president and not honest attempts to preserve our democracy.