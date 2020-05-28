Is Mueller Deputy/Hoax Conspirator Weissmann Banking on Pardon from Quid-Pro-Quo Joe?

‘It doesn’t get any swampier than this…’

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) Andrew Weissmann—the ex-deep-state operative who leapfrogged from being a Justice Department investigator, to Mueller’s sidekick, to Trump-bashing MSNBC commentator—has another new role: Biden fundraiser.

“It doesn’t get any swampier than this: trying to stage a partisan coup against the president and then raising money for his political opponent,” said Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh, according to American Greatness.

Weissmann was forced to resign his MSNBC post for violating the company policy regarding conflicts of interest—as if there were ever any doubt on where he stood politically—when he agreed to campaign overtly for President Donald Trump’s presumptive 2020 rival, Joe Biden.

The move underscores the troublesome line-blurring that was ever-present within the Obama Justice Department, where Weissmann first played a role in helping orchestrate the Russian-collusion hoax by working with Bruce Ohr, an assistant-deputy attorney general, to promote the now-debunked Steele Dossier.

He then became one of several blatantly biased staffers on Robert Mueller‘s investigative team, where he gained a reputation as a prosecutorial “pit bull” and was dubbed by Michael Flynn’s attorney, Sidney Powell, as “the poster boy for prosecutorial misconduct.”

So dedicated was Weissmann to his work—or rather to the ideology behind it—that he went public with his Trump hatred after the Mueller probe concluded, providing “analysis” for the leftist Rachel Maddow network MSNBC during House Democrats’ Ukraine impeachment scheme and subsequent efforts to undermine the current administration.

But American Greatness speculated that it was the recent push-back from the DOJ that may have compelled Weissmann to go a step beyond openly broadcasting his bias to actively working for the president’s Democrat adversary.

Sources including Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., the ranking minority member of the House Intelligence Committee, suggested that Weissmann may be among those facing prosecution for their role in the Russia hoax.

“We’re doing a large criminal referral on the Mueller dossier team that put together a fraudulent report—that knew there was no collusion the day that Mueller walked in the door,” Nunes told Fox News’s Gregg Jarrett recently.

“They set an obstruction of justice trap,” Nunes continued. “There’s no doubt in my mind that we will make a conspiracy referral there.”

As the investigation by special prosecutor John Durham begins to close in on the bad actors who knowingly plotted these seditious schemes and deliberately duped the American people into wasting millions of dollars on the partisan probe, the one-time pit bull now finds himself in the cross-hairs of justice.

Weissmann’s last hope at evading accountability is to restore the corrupt influence within the Oval Office and hope that his political patronage will be returned, quid-pro-quo style, with a presidential pardon should Biden be elected.