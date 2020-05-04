Conservative Watchdogs Sue to Find Out What WHO Told Fauci in Early Days of COVID Crisis

‘Tedros is really an outstanding person. … He has been all over this…’

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) Two prominent conservative watchdogs are teaming up to expose any possible collusion between liberal coronavirus darling Anthony Fauci, who heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infections Diseases, and the United Nations-backed World Health Organization.

Judicial Watch filed suit on behalf of the Daily Caller News Foundation after an April 1 freedom-of-information request to the Department of Health and Human Services went unanswered.

The request sought all communication from the first three months of 2020 between Fauci and several top WHO officials about the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is of significant public interest to learn what WHO was telling our top medical officials about the coronavirus that originated in China,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton in a press release.

It noted that Fauci had offered effusive praise as recently as March 25 for corrupt WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“Tedros is really an outstanding person,” Fauci said during a White House news briefing. “… I think under his leadership they’ve done very well. He has been all over this.”

President Donald Trump, however, has accused the WHO of colluding with China early on to downplay the health crisis before pivoting to the other extreme and over-hyping it after cases began to spread outside the Asian super-power.

Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in #Wuhan, #China🇨🇳. pic.twitter.com/Fnl5P877VG — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 14, 2020

Trump has since moved to strip the organization of its U.S. funding.

Fauci was encouraging Americans to go about their daily lives up through late February, but he has since pitted himself as the scientific foil against Trump’s calls to curb economy-wrecking quarantine measures and return American life to normal.

Both Fauci and the WHO also seem to be on-message in touting the questionably effective remdesivir as a coronavirus treatment after dismissively attacking the Trump-hyped hydroxychloroquine.

Neil Patel, president and co-founder of the Daily Caller News Foundation, called on the U.S. health organizations to stop trying to hinder the transparency process, given the urgent need for answers to growing questions about the origin of and early response to the virus—as well as how US tax dollars are being used to fight it.

“This virus has killed hundreds of thousands of people and turned the whole world upside down,” Patel said.

“We know that China and WHO could have done a lot more to prevent or reduce this catastrophe,” he continued. “We therefore have a legitimate and urgent news purpose for seeking these documents regarding U.S. officials’ communications with WHO and demand that the agencies in question stop stalling and start following the law that entitles us to this vital information.”