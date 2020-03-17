Tax Watchdog: Virus Rescue $$ for Industries Must Be LOANS, Not a BAILOUT

‘If they get straight cash payments, the country risks making every politically powerful lobbying interest too big to fail….’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Taxpayers for Common Sense urged the federal government to provide economic stimulus in the form of loans rather than grants so that Americans do not pay the bill for another massive 2008-style bailout.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the financial panic, airlines, casinos, hotels and other businesses want politicians to bail them out.

Currently, the White House is pushing for legislation that could cost more than $1 trillion, Politico reported.

Taxpayers for Common Sense offered a few suggestions for the emergency stimulus spending.

“All industry support needs to be paid back,” Steve Ellis, president of TCS wrote in an email.

“It can be structured as three-year or five-year loans with low or no or delayed interest,” he wrote. “Or an increased tax rate over 10 years. Or increased carry-back and carry-forward rules on taxes. This economic challenge is external to their operations, so they will be profitable again one day.”

He warned politicians against another no-strings-attached bailout that infuriated the nation in 2008-2009 and led to a populist backlash that defines today’s political landscape.

“If they get straight cash payments, the country risks making every politically powerful lobbying interest too big to fail. And it will undermine private risk management,” Ellis wrote. “Strings must be attached. Everyone needs to do their part. If that means fewer stock buybacks over the next few years, that’s life.”

He said Congress should not throw a bag of money at the economy. Instead, they should debate particular bills.

“Lawmakers need to stay and debate and design responses as needed,” Ellis wrote. “They can figure out how to do their business without having every member in the chamber at the same time. Passing an enormous, open-ended package and leaving town is a bad idea.”