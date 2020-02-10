WATCH: AOC Confuses Economists and Makes Up ‘Famed Economist Milton Keynes’

‘UGGGH TYPO…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-N.Y., who regularly brags about her economics degree from Boston University, confused economic John Maynard Keynes with Milton Friedman, citing “famed economist Milton Keynes” in a rant about the U.S. economy.

.@AOC, who routinely boasts about her economics degree, confused John Maynard Keynes with Milton Friedman. She referred to him as “Milton Keynes.”https://t.co/sqbfl0VNNB pic.twitter.com/TT1cfarbIE — John Gage (@johnrobertgage) February 8, 2020

Ocasio–Cortez claimed that “Milton Keynes” predicted back in 1930 that in 2030, “GDP and technology would have advanced so much that it would allow everyday people to work as little as 15 hours a week and provide for their families.”

Technological advancement and economic growth have both “advanced wildly since the 1960s,” Ocasio–Cortez admitted, before arguing that wealth inequality has largely prohibited working adults from experiencing shorter work days.

After being called out for wrongly attributing the quote, Ocasio–Cortez wrote in a subsequent Instagram story, “UGGGH TYPO. It’s John Maynard Keynes. Mixed his name with Milton Friedman — a (very) different economist.”

Ocasio-Cortez regularly boasts about her economics degree and uses it to justify advocating for increased government regulation.

Wondering: How many other House Democrats have a degree in Economics like I do? Trying to find who out here is going to be in the Gini Coefficient Appreciation Squad. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 3, 2018

Keynes was an economist who contributed to the idea that increased government spending could increase economic productivity, while Friedman was a staunch free market advocate.

There is a city called Milton Keynes approximately 50 miles north of London, England. However, it is not known to have made any substantial contributions in the field of economics.