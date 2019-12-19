WaPo Reporter Celebrates ‘Merry Impeachmas’ w/ Colleagues; Then Deletes Tweet

EXCUSE: ‘We at the Post are merely glad we are getting a break for the holidays…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) A Washington Post reporter and her colleagues appeared to celebrate the House of Representatives’ vote to impeach President Donald Trump early Thursday morning, which she tweeted with a selfie of the group with a greeting of “Merry Impeachmas from the WaPo team!”

The congressional reporter, Rachael Bade, later deleted the tweet.

The picture also included defense reporter Karoun Demirjian, senior congressional correspondent Paul Kane, White House correspondent Seung Min Kim, and congressional reporter Mike Debonis.

Bade later clarified that the image was not an “endorsement” of any kind.

I’m deleting a tweeting tonight that is being misinterpreted by some as an endorsement of some kind. To be absolutely clear, we at the Post are merely glad we are getting a break for the holidays after a long 3 months. I will retweet the group photo w/ a better caption ! — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) December 19, 2019

The Trump 2020 campaign was quick to point out how biased the caption was.

Ladies & gentlemen, your fair and objective press corps in action! What a joke. Media needs to stop acting like they are “impartial”. https://t.co/F89tPhbRZT — Brad Parscale (@parscale) December 19, 2019

Several others pointed out that the meaning of “Merry Impeachment” was obvious:

I think we all know what “Merry Impeachmas” meant but ok — Caleb Hull 🎅🏻🎁 (@CalebJHull) December 19, 2019

So what exactly did you mean by “Merry impeachmas”? 🤔 — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) December 19, 2019

You said “Merry Impeachmas”… I’m pretty sure we interpreted it correctly 𝔻𝕖𝕞𝕠𝕔𝕣𝕒𝕔𝕪 𝕕𝕚𝕖𝕤 𝕨𝕚𝕥𝕙 𝕒 𝕡𝕒𝕣𝕥𝕚𝕤𝕒𝕟 𝕞𝕖𝕕𝕚𝕒 — Phil (@realPhilLacio) December 19, 2019

The moral of the story here is never tweet. — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) December 19, 2019

And other Twitter responders weren’t buying it, and gave Bade a roasting:

“Merry Impeachmas” yes something totally objective an objective reporter would say If you’re not fired by sunrise then @washingtonpost has no credibilityhttps://t.co/YfCgBtwBB9 — Raven (@KazeSkyz) December 19, 2019

lol no one believes this — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) December 19, 2019

This is #ImpeachmentDay not April Fools. Fake News Scum. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) December 19, 2019