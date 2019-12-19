WaPo Reporter Celebrates ‘Merry Impeachmas’ w/ Colleagues; Then Deletes Tweet

WaPo Reporter Deletes Tweet of Staff w/'Merry Impeachmas' Caption(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) A Washington Post reporter and her colleagues appeared to celebrate the House of Representatives’ vote to impeach President Donald Trump early Thursday morning, which she tweeted with a selfie of the group with a greeting of “Merry Impeachmas from the WaPo team!”

The congressional reporter, Rachael Bade, later deleted the tweet.

The picture also included defense reporter Karoun Demirjian, senior congressional correspondent Paul Kane, White House correspondent Seung Min Kim, and congressional reporter Mike Debonis.

Bade later clarified that the image was not an “endorsement” of any kind.

The Trump 2020 campaign was quick to point out how biased the caption was.

Several others pointed out that the meaning of “Merry Impeachment” was obvious:

And other Twitter responders weren’t buying it, and gave Bade a roasting:

