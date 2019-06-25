‘Switch to Warren’ Campaign Aims to Steal Biden’s Supporters

‘The moment they get a sense that he’s not the best to go against Trump, they won’t need any further permission to leave Biden…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) A progressive group associated with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., believes former Vice President Joe Biden‘s supporters have a loose attachment to the front-runner and are “ready to bolt.”

The Progressive Change Campaign Committee launched a “Switch to Warren” campaign Monday to gather information from Democratic primary voters who support Warren.

The group has a particular interest in Democrats who were undecided or supported another candidate and then switched to Warren after seeing her “in action” at campaign events, BuzzFeed News reported.

PCCC Co-founder Adam Green said the “Switch to Warren” campaign will target voters who support Biden because they believe he has the best chance of defeating President Donald Trump. Warren and her allies will make the case that she, not Biden, can beat Trump.

“They don’t need an excuse,” Green said. “The moment they get a sense that he’s not the best to go against Trump, they won’t need any further permission to leave Biden for somebody else. … These people are ready to bolt.”

Warren’s recent rise in the election polls puts her in the second tier of candidates behind Biden, alongside Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

“It’s way too early to talk about polls,” she said. “I get a chance to talk about what’s broken in America, how we can fix it, and build a grassroots movement to get that done. And I get to do it every day.”

Green said Warren will not rise above Biden by taking Bernie’s socialist supporters.

“People think Warren’s challenge is how to take a bunch of Bernie supporters,” Green said. “The two big honeypots for Warren are actually Biden supporters and undecided voters, all of whom are electability voters looking to go with somebody who can inspire voters in the general election.”

Green said PCCC has collected testimonials from voters who have switched from both Bernie and Biden.