WATCH: Warren Staffer Blasts Absurd Pronoun Obsession, LGBT Pandering

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) A campaign staffer for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., trashed the presidential candidate’s attempts to pander to the LGBT community in a new video released by Project Veritas, arguing that “no one gives a f*** about a godd**n pronoun.”

Warren has gone out of her way to win the LGBT vote, vowing to nominate a Cabinet-level secretary of education chosen by transgender kids, and promising to expand government-provided healthcare so that it covers all transgender-related treatments.

But the Warren campaign’s Iowa field organizer, Angel Alicea, blasted these initiatives as a waste of time that will result in an election loss.

“At the end of the day if we’re gonna prioritize pronouns over making sure people have a decent standard of living, that’s wrong,” he said in the video released on Monday. “When you come from where I come from, no one gives a f*** about a godd**n pronoun. They want to know how you’re gonna create a job.”

BREAKING: #Expose2020 Part 5: @ewarren Field Organizer @Los_ANGELes2 Blasts Campaign; Caught on Tape Saying They are Self-Destructing on Gender Issues. “No One Gives a F**k About a G** D**n Pronoun…People Want to Know How to Create a Job” pic.twitter.com/DmM5PNjwSa — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) February 3, 2020

Alicea added that he’s been chastised by the Warren campaign in the past for bringing up concerns about gender pronouns.

“I’m like here for the pronoun thing, but I feel like I shouldn’t have to say ‘he, him, his,” Alicea explained. “Like shouldn’t it just be implied? … I’ve been called out for saying something like that, but this is why we lose elections, because we’re zeroing in on s*** like that.”

Warren’s woke message is the reason the Democratic Party is falling behind among middle-class and blue-collar voters, Alicea continued.

“At the end of the day we’ve become the party that has prioritized that rather than putting food on the table for working families, and it’s like, that’s why we lose,” Alicea said. “It’s a f***ing no-brainer why we’re going to godd**n lose an election.”