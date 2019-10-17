Pocahontas Rethinks Medicare-for-All Plan after Criticism from Other Dems

‘The difference between a plan and a pipe dream is something that you can actually get done…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is re-evaluating how she’d pay for her costly Medicare for All plan after facing several attacks from other Democratic candidates during Tuesday’s fourth primary debate.

Warren has continued to deny that her $32 trillion healthcare plan would mean a middle-class tax increase—despite the fact that Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who wrote the Medicare for All bill, admitted the middle class would indeed face higher taxes.

After several of the other Democratic candidates called her out for denying the obvious, Warren began looking into new ways to pay for Medicare for All, her campaign said.

“She’s reviewing the revenue options suggested by the 2016 Bernie campaign along with other revenue options,” a campaign aide told CNN. “But she will only support pay-fors that meet the principles she has laid out in multiple debates.”

The aide didn’t say what “other revenue options” Warren is considering, but did note that the total cost of Medicare for All is unknown and impossible to estimate.

Warren was asked more than six times whether she’d support a tax increase to pay for her plan, and each time she said that the wealthy and corporations would pay more, but the middle class wouldn’t.

“Costs will go up for the wealthy and for big corporations—and for hard-working middle-class families, costs will go down,” Warren repeated.

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former Vice President Joe Biden pointed out Warren’s hypocrisy.

“Your signature, senator, is to have a plan for everything. Except this,” Buttigieg told Warren.

“No plan has been laid out to explain how a multitrillion-dollar hole in this Medicare for All plan that Sen. Warren is putting forward is supposed to get filled in,” he said.

Klobuchar agreed: “The difference between a plan and a pipe dream is something that you can actually get done.”