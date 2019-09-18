Pocahontas Refuses to Admit She Plans to Hike Taxes on Middle Class

Warren falls back on her oft-used ‘Here’s the thing’ refrain…

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert tried to get a straight answer from presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-MA, about whether her Medicare for All plan would require a middle-class tax hike.

Warren could not find any answer, at all.

“The most radical thing that you are proposing is Medicare for All,” Colbert said. “You keep being asked in the debates how are you going to pay for it, are you going to be raising the middle-class taxes. How are you going to pay for it? Are you going to be raising the middle-class taxes?”

“So, here’s how we’re going to do this,” Warren replied. “Costs are going to go up for the wealthiest Americans, for big corporations… and hard-working middle-class families are going to see their costs going down.”

At first, Colbert did not let her evade the question.

“But will their taxes go up?” Colbert asked.

“But, here’s the thing,” Warren said.

Noticing that Warren did not have an answer to the question, Colbert provided her some campaign coaching.

“But, here’s the thing,” Colbert said. “I’ve listened to these answers a few times before and I just want to make a parallel suggestion to you that you might defend the taxes perhaps that you’re not mentioning in your sentence.”

“Isn’t Medicare-for-all like public school?,” he continued. “There might be taxes for it, but you certainly save a lot of money sending your kids to school and do you want to live in a world where your kids aren’t educated? Do you want to live in a world where your fellow citizens are dying, even if it costs a little bit of money?”

After answering the question for her that, yes, Medicare for All will raise taxes on the middle class, Colbert let her middle class tax hike evasion pass.

“So, I accept your point and I believe in your point,” Warren said. “Health care is a basic human right. We fight for basic human rights, and that’s Medicare-for-all. Everyone gets covered.”