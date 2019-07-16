Warren Spent Legal Career Helping Big Corporations Screw Consumers

‘She was on the wrong side of the table…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has built her presidential campaign on the idea that she’s here for the people—but her legal and political career suggest otherwise.

According to a new report by The Washington Post, Warren used to work as a legal consultant, and would charge as much as $675 an hour to advise a variety of clients.

She also helped bail out major companies and corporations—the same companies that she has blasted on the campaign trail as enemies of consumers.

“You know, those big corporations, they don’t have any loyalty to America,” Warren said during an MSNBC town hall in June. “They don’t have any loyalty to American workers. They have loyalty to exactly one thing, and that is their own profits.”

Specifically, Warren helped Dow Corning in the 1990s, when it faced dozens of lawsuits from women who said the company’s silicone gel breast implants had made them sick.

In an attempt to get ahead of this case, Warren’s campaign said she played a minor role in the case as a “consultant to ensure adequate compensation for women who claimed injury.”

But the plaintiffs in the case told The Washington Post that she didn’t help women at all. In fact, she advised Dow Corning to limit payments to women.

“She was on the wrong side of the table,” said Sybil Goldrich, who co-founded a support group for women with implants and took Dow Corning to court.

Goldrich said Dow Corning and its parent company, Dow Chemical, “used every trick in the book” to limit the size of payouts to women. The companies, she added, “were not easy to deal with at all.”

“There weren’t any voices on Dow Corning’s side saying we should pay these woman as much as possible,” Ernest Hornsby, an Alabama attorney who represented the plaintiffs against Dow Corning, said. “Nobody ever said, ‘Well, we have a law professor out of Massachusetts who says we ought to pay women more.’”

Warren helped major corporations navigate or avoid bankruptcies in more than a dozen cases, according to The Washington Post.

Kristen Ortham, a spokeswoman for the campaign, said this isn’t inconsistent with Warren’s platform and that bankruptcy helps balance the interests of competing groups.