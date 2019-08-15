Pocahontas Panders to Transgenders w/ Free Healthcare Promise

‘When Congress prohibited sex discrimination, it did so according to the plain meaning of the term…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., called for a “high quality,” government-subsidized healthcare program for transgenders that would include transitional surgeries.

Warren blasted the Trump administration for introducing a new rule that would prevent gender identity from being used as a basis for sex discrimination.

Everyone should be able to access high-quality, affordable, gender-affirming health care. But the Trump administration is trying to roll back important protections for trans Americans. Help fight back by leaving a comment for HHS in protest: https://t.co/pKDcOqbsc7 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 13, 2019

Warren has previously issued her support for taxpayers-funded gender reassignment surgeries, arguing in 2012 that all persons have a right to “medically necessary treatment.”

“Senator Warren supports access to medically necessary services, including transition-related surgeries. This includes procedures taking place at the VA, in the military, or at correctional facilities,” her spokesperson said in a statement to Think Progress.

The Department of Health and Human Services has defended the new rule, arguing that it simply conforms to existing law.

“When Congress prohibited sex discrimination, it did so according to the plain meaning of the term, and we are making our regulations conform,” Roger Severino, director of the HHS Office for Civil Rights, said in a statement.

LGBT activists, however, have argued the rule would cause substantial harm to transgender Americans in need of healthcare.

“Everyone deserves access to medically necessary care and should never be turned away because of who they are,” the Human Rights Campaign’s David Stacy said in a statement.