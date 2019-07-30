POLL: Warren, Harris Viewed As Most Likable Dem. Frontrunners

‘Conventional wisdom may be that beating Trump trumps Democratic voters’ own preferences…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) The female Democrats vying for the presidency are among the most likable, according to a new poll by PerryUndem.

Despite their aggressive rhetoric and far left policies, Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Kamala Harris, D-Calif., match or outscore men on measures of likability, in terms of who they’d hang out with as friends.

The findings present an ironic twist after many on the Left cried sexism whenever aspersions were cast on Hillary Clinton’s “likability” during the 2016 race.

More than 40 percent of the 1,912 likely Democratic votes polled said they had a strongly favorable view of Warren, and 32.5 percent said the same of Harris. Only 27.7 percent said they had a favorable view of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., with former Vice President Joe Biden coming in last at 24.2 percent.

When asked whom they would vote for if the Democratic primary were today, Biden still came out on top, but only with a slight lead. About 24.6 voters said they’d choose him, and 22.6 percent of voters said they’d choose Warren.

Warren’s turn in favorability is particularly surprising given her consistent unpopularity.

As of January, only 30 percent of Democratic voters viewed her favorably, while 37 percent held an unfavorable view. And last September, CNN found that Warren’s net approval rating was 2 points, compared to Joe Biden’s 30 points and Bernie Sanders’s 18 points.

A couple of months later, a Quinnipiac University survey found that Biden’s net approval rating was 20 points, Sanders’s was 2 points, and Warren’s was -7 points.

Warren’s liberal record and controversial Native American ancestry claim are likely contributing factors. Until recently, there was obvious tension between her and the voter base she’s trying to represent.

But now, Democratic voters are primarily concerned with who they think will beat Donald Trump.

“The top priority we’re used to hearing from Democratic voters is squarely on replacing President Trump,” PerryUndem co-founder Tresa Undem told Vox. “So conventional wisdom may be that beating Trump trumps Democratic voters’ own preferences.”

“We don’t draw conclusions based on any single poll at any single moment in time,” the new poll states. “That said, based solely on these data, we’d venture that not only can a woman win the Democratic primary, a woman might be likely to win.”