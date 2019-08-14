Sens. Warren, Harris Tweet False Claim: Michael Brown Was ‘Murdered’

The department produced a comprehensive report to determine what happened, making the senators’ dismissal of it even more galling…

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Sens. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., claimed contrary to evidence that Michael Brown was “murdered” by police officers.

Brown’s 2014 death ignited riots in Ferguson, Missouri—the first of several violent racial uprisings during the Obama era—and gave rise to the Black Lives Matter movement, along with the slogan “Hands up, don’t shoot.”

Officers said they engaged Brown for behaving erratically while under the influence. Brown refused to cooperate, behaving aggressively toward the officers and later appeared to charge toward the patrol car before he was shot, according to police.

Some witnesses, including the friend who was accompanying Brown at the time, claimed he was surrendering but offered inconsistent accounts.

Subsequently released surveillance footage showed that just before the encounter Brown had stolen from a convenience store and assaulted the cashier.

After reviewing the evidence, a grand jury declined to indict officer Darren Wilson in the death.

However, in a tribute to Brown posted last week on Twitter, Harris offered her own indictment.

Michael Brown’s murder forever changed Ferguson and America. His tragic death sparked a desperately needed conversation and a nationwide movement. We must fight for stronger accountability and racial equity in our justice system. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 9, 2019

Warren was quick to follow suit.

5 years ago Michael Brown was murdered by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri. Michael was unarmed yet he was shot 6 times. I stand with activists and organizers who continue the fight for justice for Michael. We must confront systemic racism and police violence head on. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 9, 2019

Even Obama’s Department of Justice described Brown’s death as a necessary act of “self-defense.”

After a full investigation into the encounter, the DOJ concluded that “the evidence does not support an indictment of [officer] Darren Wilson.”

Wilson’s shots “were in self-defense and thus were not objectively unreasonable under the Fourth Amendment,” which prohibits unreasonable use of force, the report said.

It concluded that Wilson’s “actions do not constitute prosecutable violations under the applicable federal criminal civil rights statute, 18 U.S.C. § 242, which prohibits uses of deadly force that are ‘objectively unreasonable,’ as defined by the United States Supreme Court.”

Other eyewitnesses testified that “Brown appeared to pose a physical threat to Wilson as he moved toward Wilson,” according to the DOJ.

The DOJ thus concluded that Wilson’s “use of deadly force is justified when the officer has ‘probable cause to believe that the suspect pose[s] a threat of serious physical harm, either to the officer or to others.’”

Several publications have been quick to point out Harris and Warren’s false narrative. The Washington Post gave the two senators “Four Pinocchios” and said Harris and Warren “ignored the findings of the Justice Department to accuse Wilson of murder, even though the Justice Department found no credible evidence to support that claim.”

Similarly, FactCheck.org concluded that “Harris and Warren may disagree with the findings of the Obama administration’s Justice Department, as Michael Brown’s father does.” Nevertheless, they are “wrong” about his death, the site said.

And over at Vox, a fact-checker wrote, “The tweets claimed a police officer ‘murdered’ Michael Brown. But that’s not what investigators, including those from the Obama administration, concluded.”

The Post slammed Harris and Warren for choosing a “popular narrative” over the truth.

“[Obama’s] Justice Department found that the popular narrative was wrong, according to witnesses deemed to be credible, some of whom testified reluctantly because of fear of reprisal. The department produced a comprehensive report to determine what happened, making the senators’ dismissal of it even more galling,” the paper said.

This is yet another lie Harris has been caught in. The Post has awarded her ‘Four Pinocchios’ several times for lying about her truancy program, healthcare, and more.