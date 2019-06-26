Pocahontas Endorses Decriminalization of Illegal Immigration

‘We should not be criminalizing mamas and babies trying to flee violence at home or trying to build a better future…’

(Kaylee McGhee, Liberty Headlines) Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has become the second Democratic presidential candidate to advocate for the decriminalization of illegal immigration.

Though she hasn’t released a comprehensive immigration reform plan, Warren told the Huffington Post that she supports 2020 hopeful Julián Castro’s plan.

“We should not be criminalizing mamas and babies trying to flee violence at home or trying to build a better future,” Warren said.

“We must pass comprehensive immigration reform that is in line with our values, creates a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants including our DREAMers, and protects our borders,” she continued.

If enacted, this immigration reform would give all border enforcement to civil immigration courts.

As it stands, illegal immigrants who cross the border are tried and prosecuted before seeing an immigration judge, who decides their cases.

Illegally crossing the border is a misdemeanor under Section 1325, punishable by up to six months in jail, and repeat offenders can be immediately deported or given a sentence of up to 20 years.

“Prosecuting migrants for re-entry after deportation is not a deterrent,” Judy Greene, the co-author of a study on the immigration system told HuffPost. “Most come back because they have families in the U.S. Many have U.S. citizen spouses and children. They return because they love their families and want to take care of them.”

Castro became the first Democratic candidate to advocate for the repeal of this law.

Thank you, @ewarren, for joining me on this issue. We shouldn’t criminalize desperation—it’s time to repeal this terrible law. https://t.co/669Q456Yfz — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) June 25, 2019

Warren previously praised Castro’s platform as full of “really good ideas,” but never endorsed it.

The other Democratic candidates have largely shied away from the subject.