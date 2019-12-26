Warren’s Lying Christmas Tweet Blames Trump for Guatemalan Boy’s Death

‘The problem is the Democrats actually like this system because it’s open borders…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., used Christmas Day to blast the Trump administration for its “cruel treatment” of immigrants.

Less than a week since the results of an internal investigation by the Department of Homeland Security cleared immigration agencies in the deaths of two young Guatemalan children who arrived with pre-existing conditions, Warren deceptively attacked the president for causing them.

One year ago today, Felipe Gómez Alonzo died in CBP custody. He was just eight years old. This Christmas, I’m heartsick for all of the families who won’t be celebrating together today because of the Trump administration’s cruel treatment of immigrants and asylum-seekers. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) December 25, 2019

Felipe, an 8-year-old boy who crossed the border with his father, died shortly after arriving in the U.S.

However, the newly released DHS inspector general’s report said there was no wrongdoing or misconduct, affirming that border officials did all they could to care for the boy.

His death was attributed to a bacterial infection after having contracted the influenza B virus, which damaged his lungs and made him more susceptible to the bacteria.

This isn’t uncommon. In fact, diseases along the southern border have skyrocketed due to the influx of migrants seeking asylum, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More than 80 percent of diseases found among migrants were the result of exposure before immigrants were taken into custody, the CDC found.

Contrary to Warren’s assertion, the Trump administration has spent billions of dollars to improve the conditions at migrant detention facilities along the southern border.

In July, Trump signed a $4.6 billion aid package into law—but only after congressional Democrats, like Warren, attempted to block the bill after arguing it didn’t do enough.

“This is a humane solution to a tremendous problem that starts because of our bad immigration laws,” Trump said when he signed the bill.

“We can solve that problem very, very quickly if we could get together with the Democrats,” he continued. “The problem is the Democrats actually like this system because it’s open borders.”