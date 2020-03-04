Ilhan Omar, Progressives RIP Elizabeth Warren for Siphoning Support from Bernie

‘So infuriating!! We could be dominating’…

Ilhan Omar photo

Ilhan Omar/Photo by Gage Skidmore (CC)

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and other progressives blamed the lack of unity among leftists for presidential candidate Bernie Sanders’s underwhelming performance on Super Tuesday, and suggested Sanders could have won had Elizabeth Warren dropped out.

Specifically referring to her home state of Minnesota, which Joe Biden won in a surprising upset, Omar took a veiled swipe at Warren and suggested she should have dropped out and endorsed Sanders in the same way Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar dropped out and endorsed Biden.

Sanders’s base was quick to condemn Warren, as well.

Biden carried Massachusetts, followed by Sanders in second, while Warren came in third.

Her dismal performance in her home state and the other primary states has forced Warren to reassess her presidential campaign, according to an email sent by her campaign manager Wednesday morning.

“Last night, we fell well short of viability goals and projections, and we are disappointed in the results,” Roger Lau wrote in an email to campaign staffers, according to ABC News.

