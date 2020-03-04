Ilhan Omar, Progressives RIP Elizabeth Warren for Siphoning Support from Bernie

‘So infuriating!! We could be dominating’…

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and other progressives blamed the lack of unity among leftists for presidential candidate Bernie Sanders’s underwhelming performance on Super Tuesday, and suggested Sanders could have won had Elizabeth Warren dropped out.

Specifically referring to her home state of Minnesota, which Joe Biden won in a surprising upset, Omar took a veiled swipe at Warren and suggested she should have dropped out and endorsed Sanders in the same way Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar dropped out and endorsed Biden.

Imagine if the progressives consolidated last night like the moderates consolidated, who would have won? That’s what we should be analyzing. I feel confident a united progressive movement would have allowed for us to #BuildTogether and win MN and other states we narrowly lost. https://t.co/lAj2mhI3GR — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 4, 2020

Sanders’s base was quick to condemn Warren, as well.

Elizabeth Warren is like a blood sucking tick you can’t rid of. She’s literally viable in Massachusetts, Utah, Minnesota, Maine, and Colorado…. So infuriating!! We could be dominating, but Elizabeth Warren is in to give the election to Biden. — Sahil Habibi (@progressvoice) March 4, 2020

Staying in is looking like a horrible, horrible idea for Elizabeth Warren. To place THIRD in her own state. This is one of the worst miscalculations I’ve seen in my life. — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) March 4, 2020

congratulations to elizabeth warren for showing no solidarity to the progressive movement and subsequently getting owned in her own fucking state. can’t believe i looked up to this person. https://t.co/f87Etfs65j — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) March 4, 2020

Biden carried Massachusetts, followed by Sanders in second, while Warren came in third.

Her dismal performance in her home state and the other primary states has forced Warren to reassess her presidential campaign, according to an email sent by her campaign manager Wednesday morning.

“Last night, we fell well short of viability goals and projections, and we are disappointed in the results,” Roger Lau wrote in an email to campaign staffers, according to ABC News.