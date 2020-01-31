Trump Challenger Joe Walsh Says Trump an ‘Ass,’ Would Prefer Socialist President

‘Even if he loses in November, he will grab Sean Hannity, and they will start their own TV network…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Former one-term Rep. Joe Walsh, R-Ill., who is challenging President Donald Trump in the Republican primary, said Wednesday he would prefer Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., or Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in the White House rather than see the incumbent win a second term.

“He’s an ass. He wants people talking about him all the time,” Walsh said in Iowa City at Bluebird Diner, The Gazette reported.

“I would rather have Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders in the White House than this guy,” Walsh continued. “At least they can have a respectful conversation about issues.”

He said Trump may lose, though he will not release his influence on Republicans.

“Some of them want him to lose. Some think he will lose, and this will all be over and they can move on,” Walsh said, describing conversations with Republican leaders. “Even if he loses in November, he will grab Sean Hannity, and they will start their own TV network. He is not going away. I think this Trump thing is permanent.”

Walsh represented Illinois’s 8th district in the House of Representatives from 2011 to 2013 before redistricting removed McHenry County from the map. In the newly redrawn 8th district, he lost re-election.

He hosted The Joe Walsh Show on Chicago’s talk radio WIND from 2013 to 2019, when he declared his intention to seek the Republican nomination for president.

Walsh accused the president of showing sociopathic tendencies, including lying and lack of concern for others.

He said the president controls the Republican Party like a “cult, not a party.”

He also said Trump has perpetrated the “destruction of truth.”

He claimed that politicians who support Trump will be stained with a “permanent mark.”

Walsh said he does not think he can win the Republican nomination, but he believes that he can pull a good number of supporters from the president.