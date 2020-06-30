Walmart Pulls ‘All Lives Matter’ Shirts From Stores After Leftist Backlash

‘We promote listening, seeking to understand and embracing individual differences…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Leftist activists are now trying to cancel Walmart after discovering that the retailer sells T-shirts that say “All Lives Matter” and “Blue Lives Matter.”

The retailer has been selling these shirts on its website, Walmart.com, and in Walmart Canada stores. Leftists immediately accused the company of “mocking” the Black Lives Matter movement and belittling the struggles of African Americans.

In response, Walmart Canada announced last week that it would review its “All Lives Matter” and “Blue Lives Matter” selections and pull all available shirts from its website, according to CBC News. The shirts were originally created by third-party sellers, the company explained, and Walmart is now investigating whether the sellers breached the company’s “terms and conditions” by selling them.

“We stand against any form of racism or discrimination. We promote listening, seeking to understand and embracing individual differences,” Walmart Canada said in a statement.

The rest of the company followed suit a few days later, announcing that it would pull “All Lives Matter” items from its retail locations and website “indefinitely.”

“We fundamentally believe all lives do matter and every individual deserves respect,” Walmart said in a statement. “However, as we listened, we came to understand that the way some, but not all, people are using the phrase ‘All Lives Matter’ in the current environment intentionally minimized the focus on the painful reality of racial inequity.”

This is just the latest attempt by Walmart to appease the mob. Last week, the retailer also announced that it would stop selling the Mississippi state flag, which features a Confederate battle emblem. The Mississippi legislature did, however, vote to remove the emblem from the flag.

And earlier this month, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon pledged to donate $100 million over the next five years toward a new center on racial equality and injustice.

“We will find the natural overlaps between Walmart’s core business and society’s larger needs that perpetuate racism and discrimination,” McMillon wrote in an email to employees. “Specifically, we’re going to focus the power of Walmart on our nation’s financial, healthcare, education and criminal justice systems.”