At Least 31 Vulnerable Dems Voted to Impeach Trump

‘I refuse to be intimidated, I will do what is right…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) House Democrats fell into line and voted to impeach President Donald Trump on Wednesday—with the exception of a few—even though many vulnerable representatives in swing districts had raised concerns that voting for impeachment could make reelection more difficult.

Only Reps. Jeff Van Drew, D-N.J., who is expected to switch to the GOP soon, and Collin Peterson, D-Minn., voted against both articles of impeachment.

Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, split his vote and voted for the first article, which accuses Trump of abusing his power, but against the second, which says Trump “obstructed Congress.”

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, refused to vote one way or the other and instead voted “present”—a move that many critical Democrats have called a “cop-out.”

At least 31 other Democrats whose districts Trump won in 2016 voted for impeachment.

Not a single House Republican, however, voted for the articles of impeachment.

Rep. Justin Amash, I-Mich., caucused with the Democrats. However, Amash, who was elected last November as a Republican, left the party earlier this year, declaring that the Mueller Report contained ample evidence to support Trump’s impeachment.

The former charter member of the conservative Freedom Caucus is believed to be entertaining his own fancies of a third-party presidential run next year, while his hopes of reelection as a congressman remain up in the air.

Many of the vulnerable Democrats who agreed to back impeachment have told their constituents that they had “no choice” and that a “sense of duty” compelled them to vote against the president.

“I refuse to be intimidated. I will do what is right,” said Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga., who represents a district that was red for more than 40 years.

Among the notable occupants of her House seat in the former Republican stronghold, was former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who presided over the impeachment of then-President Bill Clinton in 1998.

Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Ill., too, claimed that she could not vote against impeachment given Trump’s “demonstrated pattern of corrupt behavior.” Trump won Underwood’s district in 2016 by nearly 4 points.

Voting for impeachment was an opportunity to “honor my duty to defend our Constitution and democracy from abuse of power at the highest level,” said Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, whose district Trump won by 3.5 points.