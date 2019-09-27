Dems Who Won’t Take Side on Impeachment Mostly from Pro-Trump Districts

‘Congress and the American people deserve to know all of the facts before jumping to conclusions…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) To impeach President Donald Trump, House Democrats need 218 votes. Most Democrats in the caucus support an impeachment action of some kind.

But there are at least 12 House Democrats who haven’t yet commented on impeachment, and most of them represent districts Trump won in 2016.

Rep. Anthony Brindisi, D-N.Y., has said he needs more time and information before he makes a decision.

“I’m not rushing to judgment on anything. I’m not responding to pressure from social media, I have a job to do, that’s to uphold the Constitution, and I intend to do that,” Brindisi told CNYCentral.

Brindisi represents New York’s 22nd district, which went for Trump in 2016 by a margin of 15.3 points.

Rep. Kendra Horn, D-Okla., hasn’t taken a side either.

“Congresswoman Horn takes the allegations seriously,” her spokeswoman, Chacey Schoeppel, said in a statement. “She believes Congress and the American people deserve to know all of the facts before jumping to conclusions.”

Schoeppel said Horn would decide after all the facts had been presented.

“The whistleblower law calls for a process to determine what happened and when,” she said. “The Congresswoman believes this process should be conducted in a detailed, methodical, and responsible manner before a Congressional inquiry is initiated.”

Horn represents Oklahoma’s 6th district, which went for Trump in 2016 by a margin of 13.7 points.

Rep. Ben McAdams, R-Utah, said the whistleblower report “suggests the President was improperly using his influence with a foreign power to damage a political opponent.” But until there’s enough support for impeachment, he’ll “focus on finding bipartisan solutions to rising health care costs, reducing the national debt and protecting our elections.”

The other Democrats who have yet to speak up on impeachment include: Reps. Joe Cunningham, Jared Golden, Ron Kind, Conor Lamb, Collin Peterson, Max Rose, Kurt Schrader, Xochitl Torres Small and Jefferson Van Drew.