Vulnerable Dems Getting Cold Feet Over Impeachment?

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) As the House moves forward with impeachment, some vulnerable Democrats are having their doubts about the strategy.

Public opinion continues to sour toward the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry against President Trump, and many of the incumbents up for reelection in 2020 worry that impeachment could hurt their chances.

“Republicans have really unified behind the president, and although two Democrats voted against the impeachment inquiry rules that they voted on a couple of weeks ago, we are hearing behind-the-scenes there are moderates getting cold feet,” the Washington Post’s Rachael Bade told CNN. “And it comes back to these ads and people being afraid for being punished for voting to impeach the president.”

GOP groups have spent more than $8 million on TV ads in battleground districts, according to Politico.

Democrats, on the other hand, have only spent about $2.7 million in those same districts.

“Many of us have been expressing our concerns to leadership,” a Democratic lawmaker, who wished to remain unnamed, told Politico. “You don’t want to have to play catch up.”

In a closed-door meeting with Democratic leadership last week, some of the moderates asked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi if party officials planned to increase their spending in swing districts.

The response was that advertisements this early in the cycle will do little to impact voters long-term, and that the best thing for Democrats is the constant coverage of impeachment.

“Everyone knows you don’t just take a shot and sit there. It’s like someone taped our arms to our side and punched us in the face,” the Democratic lawmaker said.