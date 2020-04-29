VP Wannabe Stacey Abrams: ‘I Believe Joe Biden,’ Not Tara Reade

‘The New York Times did a deep investigation and they found that the accusation was not credible…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams continued her unofficial campaign for the vice presidency on Tuesday night, declaring that she believes that presumptive Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden did not sexually assault his former staffer, Tara Reade.

“I believe that women deserve to be heard and I believe they need to be listened to, but I also believe that those allegations have to be investigated by credible sources,” Abrams told CNN.

“The New York Times did a deep investigation and they found that the accusation was not credible,” she continued. “I believe Joe Biden.”

The New York Times report Abrams referenced did not come to a decisive conclusion on the credibility of Reade’s allegations, although it acknowledged making stealth edits to the article under pressure from the Biden campaign.

Since that report was published, several important pieces of evidence have surfaced that corroborate Reade’s story.

On Monday, a former neighbor of Reade’s said she has discussed the allegations with Reade shortly after they allegedly transpired. This is the fourth independent source who has confirmed Reade’s allegation.

And last week, video of a 1993 Larry King Live episode surfaced in which a caller believed to be Reade’s now-deceased mother offered details about the sexual assault shortly after it took place.

Many Democrats, Abrams included, have flat-out ignored the emerging new evidence.

Likewise, Biden’s campaign has largely avoided Reade’s allegations, dismissing them in a statement as “untrue.”

When asked if Biden should do more to address the growing evidence in support of Reade, Abrams claimed that he has already said enough.

“I believe his campaign has been very clear,” she said.

“I believe that that is the approach that they intend to take, and I support the approach because, again, we don’t want women to ever be afraid to come forward,” she continued. “But we also have to recognize that allegations should be investigated and that those investigations need to be borne out.”