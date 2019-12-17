Vox, SB Nation Forced to Cut Hundreds of Freelancers over Calif.’s New Labor Law

‘This is a bittersweet note of thanks to our California independent contractors…’

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) A radical, union-backed effort in California to force ride-share companies like Uber to provide employee benefits to its independent contractors is now taking a toll on liberal media.

CNBC reported that far-left site Vox was expecting to lay off hundreds of freelancers as a result of the state’s AB 5 bill, which became law in September and will take effect next year.

The controversial law extends not only to major corporations in the developing “gig economy,” such as ride-share giants Uber and Lyft, but also to other fields that often rely on temp or piecemeal employees—including hospice care, janitorial work, babysitting, construction, food delivery and sex workers.

Freelance writers—who have become a major component in the business model of many foundering media companies—are limited under the law to only 35 articles for year before they are required to receive benefits and minimum wage.

Vox Media’s portfolio includes six brands, covering a range of political and entertainment websites based mostly out of Washington, DC, and New York.

The decision is said to particularly impact its flagship sports-oriented site, SB Nation, which uses contractors for its California team blogs.

SB Nation’s executive director of team sites, John Ness, announced the upcoming change in a post on Monday.

“This is a bittersweet note of thanks to our California independent contractors,” Ness said. “In 2020, we will move California’s team blogs from our established system with hundreds of contractors to a new one run by a team of new SB Nation employees.”

He said more than 200 contributors had written thousands of posts over the past year.

SB Nation “has long relied upon us giving contractors the keys to publishing what they felt their communities wanted (and needed), and these contractors consistently lived up to the spirit and the letter of their agreements with us,” he wrote.

California contractors who continue onward will not be paid for their contributions, he said, although they may apply for some newly-created full- or part-time positions with the company.

The implications for the law related to other states with California operations remain unclear. Uber had indicated early on that it may revisit and consider overhauling its entire business model in response.

As for contract journalism work, it disproportionately will impact those whose stringers reside in California or other blue states that may consider enacting similar laws, potentially decimating a segment of the Left’s online media.

Sites including Vox’s political wing, Buzzfeed and HuffPo all outsource their writing and rely on user-contributed content as part of a hybrid model alongside paid industry professionals. It is unclear if the companies pay for the user content or simply publish it for free.

Both Buzzfeed and HuffPo (whose founding publishers overlap) were forced to enact major staff cuts earlier this year, which their move from mainstream to the extreme leftist fringes being partially attributable for the declines in traffic and advertising.