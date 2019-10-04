POLL: Voters More Upset With Dishonest Media Than Trump

‘Distrust of political news reporting remains at a record high, with just over half of voters now convinced that most in the media are out to get Trump…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) The Democrats’ impeachment inquiry hasn’t seemed to hurt President Donald Trump, according to recent polls. In fact, voters are more upset with the media than they are with Trump or his political opponents.

In a new survey conducted by Scott Rasmussen, 53 percent of voters admitted they were angry at the president, and 39 percent said they were very angry. Meanwhile, 61 percent of voters said they were angry at the media.

“Voters under 40 are more angry at Trump and less angry at his opponents than their elders are. But most voters of all ages are angry at the media,” the survey concludes.

“Distrust of political news reporting remains at a record high, with just over half of voters now convinced that most in the media are out to get Trump. Most voters continue to believe the media is all about controversy and too quick to convict public figures.”

This media distrust might just be helping Trump.

In fact, a new Hill/HarrisX poll found Trump’s approval rating reach an all time high this year. His ratings are now at 49 percent approval, a 2-point increase from September.

The survey was conducted less than a week after House Democrats announced a formal impeachment inquiry.

Trump’s approval ratings among Republicans has also skyrocketed.

95% Approval Rating in the Republican Party, and record setting fundraising that has taken place over the past two weeks. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 3, 2019



The Democrats ramped up their impeachment efforts after a CIA whistleblower published a complaint detailing a phone call between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

In it, according to a transcript released by the White House, Trump requested help from Zelenskiy with investigating allegations of corruption linked to former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Trump has repeatedly denied the claim, accusing the Democrats of “wasting everyone’s time and energy on BULLS**T.”