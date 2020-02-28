Voters Threaten to Sue Swing-State Officials Over ‘Suspiciously High’ Registration Rate

‘All you need is a little bit of chaos to spread distrust…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Voters in three key swing states are threatening to sue state officials after an independent organization discovered a “suspiciously high” voter registration rate.

The nonprofit Honest Elections Project found that election officials in Colorado, Florida and Michigan had failed to properly update their voter rolls. That means these states’ systems still include thousands of unregistered, incarcerated and deceased residents.

“All three states have multiple counties where voter registration rates exceed 90%, in some cases they exceed 100%,” Jason Snead, executive director of the Honest Elections Project, told Fox News.

“In the last election in 2018, the nationwide registration rate according to the U.S. Census Bureau was 66.9%,” Snead said. “That disparity is a clear sign these states aren’t maintaining accurate voter rolls.”

At least 27 Florida counties have voter registration rates above 90%, with seven counties above 100%. In Michigan, 18 counties are above 90%, and one is above 100%. And in Colorado, there are 19 counties above 90% and five above 100%, the group found.

The states’ refusal to clean up the voter rolls means the primary and general elections are vulnerable to manipulation. And given how influential these swing states are, voters are concerned.

“Retaining voter rolls bloated with ineligible voters harms the electoral process, heightens the risk of electoral fraud, and undermines public confidence in elections,” attorney William Consovoy, who is representing voters in each of these states, said in a letter to all three secretaries of state.

“We ask that you establish, if one has not already been initiated, a comprehensive and nondiscriminatory list maintenance program in compliance with federal law,” he wrote.

Michigan’s election officials are already facing a lawsuit from Detroit residents, after a report revealed that Detroit’s voter rolls have not been updated or maintained for years. The result has been thousands of long-dead residents, and duplicated registrations for others.

“Someone dropped the ball, and they keep dropping it,”said Logan Churchwell, communications and research director for the Pubic Interest Legal Foundation. “All you need is a little bit of chaos to spread distrust.”