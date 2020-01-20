UPDATE: Virginia Gun-Rights Rally Appears to Avoid Violence, False-Flag Operations

‘Everyone let them speak their piece, no violence, and they left…’

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) With all eyes on the Virginia state capital, an annual Lobby Day demonstration by gun-rights activists appeared to avoid the violent clashes encountered during a 2017 Charlottesville rally, despite controversial Gov. Ralph Northam‘s pre-emptive emergency declaration.

Terms including #VirginiaRally, #Richmond and #Antifa led Twitter’s trending topics after conservative leaders warned that far-left radicals may seek to infiltrate the demonstrations and instigate violence while appearing to represent the other side.

Among those sounding alarm was state Sen. Amanda Chase of Chesterfield, who cautioned that Northam might be working in coordination with groups like the Southern Poverty Law Center to infiltrate right-wing demonstrations and foment violence.

Philip Search, an adviser for Chase, told Liberty Headlines that the pro-gun-rights demonstrators working in tandem with local law-enforcement had helped keep the event safe and peaceful.

“As Second Amendment supporters and advocates for constitutional freedom, they are law-abiding citizens,” he said,”and law-abiding citizens follow the law.”

Search said there were credible reports of groups planning to organize counter-demonstrations but “it completely backfired.”

Attendees said that the few left-wing activists who did show up were respected and allowed to voice their opinions without incident.

Gun-rights advocate Randy Hedrick, a Danville resident, reported that a group of socialists “got inside the gate and started chanting but everyone let them speak their piece, no violence, and they left.”

The Guardian, a British newspaper reporting from Charlottesville, said left-wing activists there were deliberately avoiding the scene at the state Capitol Grounds in Richmond, about an hour’s drive away from where the deadly 2017 violence occurred.

During that rally, organized by a disgruntled former Obama supporter named Jason Kessler, city officials repeatedly attempted to revoke and restrict far-right demonstrators who were protesting the illegal efforts to remove two Civil War monuments.

Out-of-state extremists from both sides showed up, with many mask-clad Antifa activists wielding improvised flame-throwers and hurling projectiles at demostrators, some of whom were dressed in Nazi and KKK outfits.

Conservatives at Monday’s rally expressed relief with being allowed to at least exercise their First Amendment rights, un-obtruded, while criticizing Democrats and media for over-hyping concerns of white nationalists and domestic terrorists.

An attendee at the rally in Richmond Virginia dispels the media smears against rally-goers. He says the media is mischaracterizing them, & that they are just law abiding citizens who want to advocate for their constitutional rights.#VirginiaRally

pic.twitter.com/Vp3bJX8eNi — Michael Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) January 20, 2020

No riots.

No violence.

No targeting of citizens.

No attacking cops.

Just Thousands upon thousands or peaceful, law-abiding citizens gathering in Virginia’s capitol to protest an unconstitutional assault on their rights.

Show me an Antifa rally like this:pic.twitter.com/5wUm8gL0Ey — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 20, 2020

Northam served as lieutenant governor to Terry McAuliffe, a former Clinton fundraiser and Democratic National Committee chair.

He was elected governor in November 2017, a few months after the Charlottesville violence, but was constrained last year by a Republican legislative majority and kept in check by his own scandal involving a racist yearbook photo.

However, Democrats assumed control of the General Assembly in last November’s elections—in which leftist mega-donors like George Soros, Tom Steyer and Michael Bloomberg invested millions of dollars to outspend statewide GOP efforts.

They have now scheduled votes on a raft of controversial and radical proposals that threaten to permanently change the character of the once conservative state and turn it into an East Coast California.

In response to proposed gun-confiscation measures, the majority of counties in the state recently enacted resolutions to declare themselves 2nd-Amendment sanctuaries.

“What we are now seeing in the General Assembly is a complete gun-grab,” said Search. “They are pretty much declaring war against law-abiding citizens.”

Other legislative measures are being enacted that could secure permanent majorities for Democrats in the once-red state.

Despite the bleak outlook, Search said freedom-loving conservatives in the state had no choice now but to stand up and be heard.

“Republicans have been silent for too long,” he said. “That’s why they’re called the ‘silent majority.’ They need to be considered now as a loud majority.”

Chase, who was just re-elected to her third term in the Virginia Senate, is considering a run for governor in 2021 or 2025, Search said.

He encouraged voters to hold accountable not only Democratic lawmakers, but also any Republicans who voted in support of their radical agenda.

“The best way to win a game that’s not being played fairly is to vote in new game players,” he said.