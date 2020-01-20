Conservatives Warn Va. Gun-Rights Demonstrators of Possible Antifa Set-Up

‘It will be used to put the rest of the nation on notice of what will happen to you, if you resist…’

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) Virginia gun owners and civil libertarians reacted at first with outrage over Gov. Ralph Northam‘s “emergency” gun ban, in which he claimed he had “credible fear” after intercepting white-nationalist communications.

As the annual Lobby Day rally approached, though, reactions shifted from outrage to alarm as indications suggested Northam may be helping engineer a false-flag operation.

The Associated Press reported that thousands of protesters, “mostly white and male,” had showed up in Richmond, the state capital, on Monday morning voice their opposition to Virginia’s controversial gun-confiscation proposals.

In advance of the demonstration, posts like the one from Tom DeWeese of the Virginia-based American Policy Center shockingly suggested that far-left activists may be attempting to infiltrate the rally in order to foment violence and prevent pro-gun demonstrators from exercising their First Amendment rights.

A similar warning came from state Sen. Amanda Chase, who posted on Facebook that Northam was in on the coordinated set-up.

“If anyone steps out of line, all it takes is one person, it may even be a government plant….if that plant does anything to disrupt the rally, you could/will be arrested as a domestic terrorist,” Chase wrote.

“The Governor, using the media has already set the stage for this to happen,” she continued. “He has already laid the groundwork to make the entire movement look like insurrection.”

Similar theories abounded about Antifa‘s presence at the fatal 2017 rally in nearby Charlottesville. During the chaos, a local activist was killed after 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr., an alleged neo-Nazi who had driven from Ohio, careened his car into a crowd that was blocking the street at the city’s popular Downtown Mall.

The tense rhetoric in advance of the Charlottesville rally set the stage for a violent clash as Charlottesville city officials and then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe fought to prevent free-speech demonstrations by attempting unsuccessfully to revoke permits for the “Unite the Right” rally.

The rally, organized by Jason Kessler—a former Obama voter—was in protest of the city’s illegal efforts to remove two longstanding monuments to Confederate Gens. Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson.

Antifa activists showed up wielding improvised flame throwers and hurling projectiles at the far-right demonstrators, some of whom were wearing Nazi and KKK outfits.

It was later revealed that officials, including City Councilor Wes Bellamy—a radical black-liberation activist with his own history of misogynist and homophobic statements—had been recorded telling police to stand down during the violence.

Northam, who served as McAuliffe’s lieutenant governor, was elected as a moderate, down-home country doctor that same year.

However, he garnered controversy in early 2019 by appearing to support infanticide during a debate over partial-birth abortions, which Democrats in the state sought to legalize.

Not long afterward, he faced a racism scandal of his own when a photo surfaced in his medical school yearbook page depicting individuals in blackface and KKK regalia. He has continued to deny, implausibly, that either was him and claims he doesn’t know how the photo appeared on his personal yearbook page.

Democrats initially called for his resignation, but they later circled the wagons when it became apparent that scandals by the state’s two other top Democrats, Justin Fairfax and Mark Herring, might hand control of the governorship to Republicans.

Bellamy led a group called the Virginia Black Politicos to the governor’s mansion and delivered a laundry list of radical demands in return for their support.

Since Democrats took control of the state’s General Assembly last November, Northam has proceeded to enact many of those demands—and then some.

Chase said that the radical leftists, aided by the corrupt Southern Poverty Law Center, were specifically hoping—as they did in Charlottesville—to use negative optics to push for an even more extreme agenda while mobilizing their own aggressive ‘resistance’ efforts.

“It will be used to put the rest of the nation on notice of what will happen to you, if you resist,” she warned of Monday’s Richmond rally.

Virginia’s House Republican leader, Del. Todd Gilbert, sharply discouraged any actual right-wing instigators from attending, which would do little more than to validate the left-wing extremists’ claims.

“Lobby Day is a time for people to peacefully assemble and petition their government. It is not a place for hate or violence,” Gilbert said Saturday in a statement, according to the Huffington Post.