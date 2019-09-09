Dems Flood Va. w/ Campaign Funds, Whine about NRA Donation

‘It pales in comparison to the millions that Mayor Bloomberg has already pledged to bring New York-style gun control to Virginia…’

(Dan E. Way, Liberty Headlines) Virginia has become a national battleground over state legislative control, with the National Rifle Association on one side and a Barack Obama-endorsed activist group on the other plowing money into upcoming elections.

The Roanoke Times reported the NRA made a $200,000 donation this week to House Majority Leader Todd Gilbert’s Majority Leader PAC.

“Gilbert, a pro-gun lawmaker who represents a bright-red district and is not in serious danger of losing his seat, could use his PAC to distribute the money to Republicans in more competitive districts,” the Times said.

The donation signifies the high stakes for gun policy in a divided electorate that will choose in this fall’s election which party controls the General Assembly for the 2020 session. The winner will have the power to redistrict election boundaries in favor of its party.

Democrats characterized the NRA donation as vote-buying, and rewarding Republicans for delaying action on gun control legislation until after the election.

“It’s the largest single donation the gun rights lobby has made in Virginia since the Virginia Public Access Project started tracking campaign finance in the 1990s,” The Daily Press in Newport News reported.

Gilbert noted the hypocrisy of Democrats’ outrage over the NRA contribution.

“It pales in comparison to the millions that [former New York City] Mayor [Michael] Bloomberg has already pledged to bring New York-style gun control to Virginia,” Gilbert said.

Bloomberg’s gun-control organization Everytown for Gun Safety plans to spend $2.5 million to help Democrats oust GOP lawmakers.

The National Democratic Redistricting Committee headed by former Attorney General Eric Holder and endorsed by Obama is pumping money into the state with the stated goal of favorably positioning Democrats with a strategic advantage in redistricting decisions.

Obama merged his Organizing for Action campaign group with the NDRC to extend its influence. They have targeted more than a dozen states—including Virginia and neighboring North Carolina—as part of their “sue till blue” strategy, using left-leaning courts to forcibly redraw the districts previously established by state legislatures.

Politico reported it’s all part of a larger Democratic plan. They are concentrating on state legislatures while Republicans focus on presidential and congressional elections.

Republicans picked up 699 legislative seats and flipped 20 state legislatures in 2010. That allowed them to draw election maps giving their candidates’ an edge to hold onto power. Democrats want to return the favor in this election cycle.